Rugby

Bok fulcrum Am not thinking about captaincy as Kolisi in race to be fit for World Cup

17 May 2023 - 10:55
Lukhanyo Am is not thinking about the Boks captaincy if Siya Kolisi doesn't make it to the World Cup.
Image: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix

Lukhanyo Am will be in the frame to take over leadership responsibility if Siya Kolisi doesn’t make it to the World Cup, but the Springbok centre says captaincy is not on his mind at the moment. 

Players including Am, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Steven Kitshoff, Eben Etzebeth and Handrè Pollard have been in discussions among fans as a possible replacement for Kolisi, who is recovering after a knee operation. 

“Currently not,” was his straight answer when he was asked about leading the senior national team at the World Cup if Kolisi doesn’t recover in time. 

Am, who has been appointed as the brand ambassador of Danone’s brand DanUp, said his focus will be getting himself ready for the Rugby Championship in July. 

“What’s on my mind right now is just getting my game up there, getting my conditioning and my leg strength back up there. I want to have more confidence with my knee and my quad so I can be able to perform and at Test level on a weekly basis. 

“Once I tick those boxes, I will be really happy to contribute to the team,” said the Bok fulcrum and outside centre. 

