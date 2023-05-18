Kolisi and Etzebeth sit in
Injured Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and lock Eben Etzebeth are part of the group of players who assembled in Durban on Tuesday evening, though they will not participate in field sessions.
“Having a few injured players here, such as Siya and Eben, is also a bonus as they’ll participate in our team meetings while our medical team has started working with them,” said the coach.
The camp will see the players put through field training sessions, gym and team meetings until Friday before returning home.
“This is a huge season for us and judging by the players’ enthusiasm to get back to the training field, we are excited about the journey ahead as we prepare for the Rugby Championship, our Rugby World Cup warm-up matches and the international showpiece in France,” said Nienaber.
The Springboks will begin their official preparations for the Rugby Championship at a training camp in Pretoria from June 12 to 30. They will kick off their international season against Australia at Loftus Versfeld on July 8.
Players invited to Springbok camps (in alphabetical order):
Lukhanyo Am (Sharks), Kurt-Lee Arendse (Bulls), Pieter-Steph du Toit (Verblitz), Thomas du Toit, Eben Etzebeth, Jaden Hendrikse, Siya Kolisi (Sharks), Willie le Roux (Verblitz), Makazole Mapimpi, Bongi Mbonambi (both Sharks), Canan Moodie (Bulls), Ox Nche (Sharks), Kwagga Smith (Shizuoka Blue Revs), Marco van Staden (Bulls), Grant Williams (Sharks).
Boks' preparations moving up a gear
Rugby Championship and RWC preparations come into sharper focus
Image: Ziyaad Douglas (Gallo Images)
The Springboks' preparations for the international season are moving up a gear with their training camp in Durban this week.
While this camp only features 15 players, it affords the Bok coaches the opportunity to start fine tuning for the battles ahead.
The group excludes players from the Stormers who are still in United Rugby Championship combat before their final against Munster in Cape Town next week, while Springboks involved in the Japan Rugby League One final and third place play-off have also been declared off limits.
They are likely to be part of a larger group that will go into camp from May 29 to 31.
Apart from the Durban-based Springboks, the assembled group features Japan Rugby League One players fullback Willie le Roux and Pieter-Steph du Toit (both Toyota Verblitz) and Kwagga Smith (Shizuoka Blue Revs).
Strong Japan contingent sitting out
Other prominent JRL Boks are unavailable. Damian de Allende and Lood de Jager will be involved in the final for Saitama Panasonic Wild Knights against the Malcolm Marx inspired Kubota Spears Funabashi Tokyo in the National Stadium on Saturday. The Wild Knights qualified for their third straight final when they downed the Yokohama Canon Eagles in last weekend's semifinals. Scrumhalf Faf de Klerk and Jesse Kriel play for the Eagles who have a third place play-off against Tokyo Suntory Sungoliath.
“We’ll have a bigger group of players at the next camp and at our Rugby Championship training camp in June, but this week will assist us greatly in putting the groundwork in place,” said Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber.
“We have a small group of players at this camp, but this affords us the luxury of giving them special attention. As we said at our first training camp in February, every minute with the players is crucial for us to get our structures and systems in place to ensure we peak at the right time during the World Cup.”
