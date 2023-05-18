SA Rugby appoints new administrator to WPRFU

SA Rugby has announced the appointment of Max Fuzani as the new administrator of the Western Province Rugby Football Union (WPRFU).
He succeeds Rian Oberholzer, who was appointed interim CEO of SA Rugby in March, having held the position of administrator at WPRFU since October 2021.
Fuzani, 56, worked in government at national level between 1997 and 2017, most notably in the department of basic education as chief director and chief of staff: ministerial services, and then as senor special adviser in the department of sport before moving into consulting.
SA Rugby said the major work of the administrator has been completed with a clear pathway to restoring the financial stability of the union and ending the period of administration in sight.
“Fuzani will oversee the final lap of the process by recommending the potential property and equity transactions to the members of Western Province [RFU] for their approval.”
The proposals are expected to be tabled with the WPRFU membership shortly.
If they are accepted, it would clear the way to ending the union’s period of administration.
Fuzani takes up his position on Monday.
Image: Christiaan Kotze/Gallo Images
