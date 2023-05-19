On the back of a slogan that the Stormers “belong to the people”, tickets have sold like hot koeksisters in recent weeks in Cape Town. The final will be the sixth time this season the Stormers attract a crowd of more than 30,000.
Rowntree is embracing the challenge.
Besides, his team gave more than a decent account of themselves in their 26-24 win over the Stormers in their league match on their last visit to the Mother City.
“One of my greatest memories as a player is playing on the road away from home,” said Rowntree, whose first visit to Cape Town was in 1993.
“What we've built in the past five weeks and the momentum you get against the odds makes you powerful. It gives you real inner belief as a squad,” he said about the only defeat the Stormers suffered at home this season.
The away wins in the quarterfinals against Glasgow Warriors and Leinster in the semifinals would have emboldened Munster even more.
Munster seek red-letter day in Cape Town
Coach Graham Rowntree warms to the challenge of a filled stadium in URC final
Image: Steve Haag (Gallo Images)
Munster head coach Graham Rowntree is undaunted by the prospect of his team playing the Stormers in front of a capacity crowd at Cape Town Stadium next Saturday.
The teams clash in the final of the United Rugby Championship (URC) and the Stormers won't just see their 55,000-seater home ground filled for the first time, they will again play in front of a record URC attendance.
When Rowntree was reminded that tickets sold out within three hours and the Stormers will have the support of a full house, the unflustered coach said: “You don't know how many Munster fans have bought those tickets.”
Munster's Red Army probably ranks as the most enthusiastic travelling support in the tournament.
MARK KEOHANE | Wiese leads the way for SA’s all-conquering foreign legion
Their win over their blue blood compatriots last weekend was a moment to savour, but it was one they were careful to not let linger.
“Our captain Peter O'Mahony made the point that we can let it rest there and we can achieve better things. It was a famous day for the club, but we are very grounded,” said Rowntree.
Munster have a few injury concerns before the final, but the coach is confident he can select from a fit squad before they depart on Monday.
“In the quarterfinal we lost four guys with HIA [head injury assessments] and concussion. We had a few more issues in the semifinals against Leinster. We had a few other bumps and bruises.
“That was a huge game for us against Leinster where there was 44 minutes ball in play. It was a tough game.
LIAM DEL CARME | Boks will be big in Japan’s League One final
“At this point everyone will be available for us,” said the former England prop.
Munster is the form team in the competition going unbeaten on the road in Durban, Cape Town, Glasgow and Dublin in the past two months. Rowntree now has a settled squad.
“We're pretty fit as well. We've used small group of players, we haven't been able to rotate that much. We are battle-hardened and used to going on the road.
“Now we are talking Stormers, in a final for the second year running. A great team. That will be a challenge,” he said.
