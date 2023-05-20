La Rochelle sail past Leinster, again

With the wind firmly in their sails, La Rochelle made a comeback for the ages when they beat Leinster 27-26 to claim back-to-back Champions Cup titles on Saturday.

They showed all their champion qualities coming back from a 17-point deficit in Dublin to condemn Ireland's blue ribband team to more misery in a tense and thoroughly absorbing final.

The win was a personal triumph for inspirational coach Ronan O'Gara who has now won Europe's top prize twice as a player and a coach.

The defeat will be particularly painful for Leinster who for the second year running bowed out in the semifinals of the United Rugby Championship, before crashing at the final hurdle in the dash for European rugby's most sought after prize.

“No-one thought we could win in Dublin. We believed and we showed trust in the strategy,” said talismanic La Rochelle No8 Grégory Alldritt who won the man of the match and the European player of the year awards.