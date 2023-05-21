'Disappointed' Blitzboks finish with flourish in London

While Ngcobo would have been happy with the performances on Sunday, he pointed out some shortcomings that ended up costing his team dearly on Saturday.

“We spoke about urgency and respecting our ball, which we did well at times, but the biggest thing was not finishing our opportunities.

“We've been relentless on attack. We score tries and take the lead in our matches but then we don't put our opponents away.

“We wanted to work on improving how we receive restarts and our speed to the breakdown, which we mostly got right, but we need to be more relentless because at this level you only get a few opportunities.”

The South Africans started the day with a 29-7 win over Japan in the ninth-place semifinal. They looked composed and scored five tries against the Japanese team, with Ronald Brown grabbing a first-half brace.

Impi Visser also scored before the break to help the Blitzboks to a 17-7 lead, with Brown's second try coming late after Japan lost a player to the sin-bin.

Shaun Williams went over early in the second half but he lost ball over the line, however, a minute later Christie Grobbelaar made no mistake after a good chip from Mfundo Ndhlovu. Travis Ismaiel had the last say with his second try for the Blitzboks in only his fifth tournament.

Against the USA, they stepped up a gear and scored seven tries, with Grobbelaar grabbing a brace.

Shilton van Wyk and Ndhlovu crossed the whitewash early in the match, while Grobbelaar and Ryan Oosthuizen also added their names to the score sheet in the first half as the Blitzboks took a 28-0 lead.

Brown, Grobbelaar and Justin Geduld scored after the break before the USA got a consolation try late in the match.

Scorers

South Africa 29 (17) — Tries: Ronald Brown (2), Impi Visser, Christie Grobbelaar, Travis Ismaiel. Conversions: Ricardo Duarttee, Justin Geduld.

Japan 7 (7) — Try: Taiga Ishida. Conversion: Taichi Yoshizawa.

South Africa 47 (28) — Tries: Shilton van Wyk, Mfundo Ndhlovu, Christie Grobbelaar (2), Ryan Oosthuizen, Ronald Brown, Justin Geduld. Conversions: Ricardo Duarttee (3), Brown, Geduld (2).

US 5 (0) — Try: Aaron Cummings.