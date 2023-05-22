Silver lining for underachieving Blitzboks with Duarttee award
Springbok Sevens playmaker Ricardo Duarttee has brought some spark to the side’s gloomy campaign in the 2023 World Rugby Seven Series.
The 25-year-old walked away with the Rookie of the Year accolade at the annual World Rugby Sevens series awards in London on Sunday.
South Africa, four-time champions including in 2020-21, have had a tough campaign as they finished in seventh spot overall and managed to be on the podium only twice in 11 tournaments.
The Blitzboks finished second in Sydney and third in Dubai. They placed ninth in London this weekend.
Saru president Mark Alexander congratulated Duarttee for finishing ahead of fellow nominees Theo Forner (France) and Joaquin Pellandini (Argentina) for the rookies' award for players who made their World Series debut in the current season and delivered an outstanding performance.
“It was a tough season for the Blitzboks, with many injuries and disruptions, but the emergence of new players was good for the depth of the squad and Ricardo was one of those who was given an opportunity and grabbed it with both hands,” Alexander said.
“He epitomised what the Blitzboks stand for with his passionate approach to the game and never-give-up attitude. Like his teammates, Ricardo often had to fight with his back to the wall, and though the results were not always what we wanted to see, we know they always gave 100%.
“We are very proud of Ricardo for winning this award and we can’t wait to see what the future holds for him and the Blitzboks and we know they will do everything in their power to get back to their previous highs.”
Duarttee played in a total of 52 matches, scoring 15 tries, 67 conversions and one penalty for an impressive 212 points in his debut season.
The 2023 World Sevens Series award winners
Rookie of the Year: Ricardo Duarttee (South Africa)
Gilbert Top Try-scorer: Vaa Apelu Maliko (Samoa)
Try of the Series: Rodrigo Isgro (Argentina) v Samoa in Los Angeles
DHL Impact Player: Vaa Apelu Maliko (Samoa)
Fair Play Award: Japan
Capgemini #Hotstepper Award: Akuila Rokolisoa (NZL) and Roderick Solo (NZL)
HSBC Dream Team: Rodrigo Isgro (Argentina), Leroy Carter (New Zealand), Marcos Moneta (Argentina), Akuila Rokolisoa (New Zealand), Vaa Apelu Maliko (Samoa), Luciano Gonzalez (Argentina), Henry Paterson (Australia).