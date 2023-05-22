Silver lining for underachieving Blitzboks with Duarttee award

Springbok Sevens playmaker Ricardo Duarttee has brought some spark to the side’s gloomy campaign in the 2023 World Rugby Seven Series.

The 25-year-old walked away with the Rookie of the Year accolade at the annual World Rugby Sevens series awards in London on Sunday.

South Africa, four-time champions including in 2020-21, have had a tough campaign as they finished in seventh spot overall and managed to be on the podium only twice in 11 tournaments.

The Blitzboks finished second in Sydney and third in Dubai. They placed ninth in London this weekend.

Saru president Mark Alexander congratulated Duarttee for finishing ahead of fellow nominees Theo Forner (France) and Joaquin Pellandini (Argentina) for the rookies' award for players who made their World Series debut in the current season and delivered an outstanding performance.