Stormers must find way to tame towering RG Snyman: Deon Fourie

“Snyman is a very decent player. He is Springbok and a guy who is highly respected around the world.

“If I was to point out one thing that he does well, he is a tall guy and through contact, he is able to offload the ball pretty well.

“We respect him, we know his strengths and we will be ready to see if we can nullify him come Saturday. It does happen now and then when you lose one or two line-outs.

“I wouldn’t say it is a system thing because we have gone deep into the season.

“There were times where we have done well and there were times where we sort of struggled a bit. It's something we felt was fixable.

“We have lost one or two, which was scrappy, so it's not a trainsmash but these are things that are within our control.”

Stormers coach John Dobson said playing at home in front of their fanatical supporters would give his team a big boost.

“It has been one hell of a ride,” he said. “It has been one lesson after the other but there have been so many victories, internally and on the field, along the way.

“The reward has been there for us as a coaching and management team because of the efforts of these players and their reward was that the stadium sold out in two hours and 26 minutes.

“It showed how much the local supporters want to be at the stadium on Saturday and how they want to turn that stadium into a sea of blue.”

