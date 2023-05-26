Rugby

POLL | Will the Stormers retain their United Rugby Championship crown?

26 May 2023 - 13:00
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
The Stormers aim to retain the United Rugby Championship title. File photo.
The Stormers aim to retain the United Rugby Championship title. File photo.
Image: Ashley Vlotman (Gallo Images)

The Stormers will be gunning to retain the United Rugby Championship title when they square off against Munster on Saturday in the competition's final.

The Stormers, who beat the Bulls in last year's final, saw off Connacht 43-25 in the semis. Munster booked their place in the final with a nail-biting 16-15 win over Leinster two weeks ago.

The last time the two teams met in April, Munster registered a 26-24 victory in Cape Town, and the Irish side are the only team the Stormers haven’t beaten in the URC.

Former Munster flanker Alan Quinlan has put the Stormers as favourites to lift the trophy at the Cape Town Stadium, but said Munster should not be underestimated.

“Munster have shown a lot of character and resilience to get back to where they have got. The rugby they have played in the past weeks has encouraged Munster fans to believe they can again challenge for trophies,” he told TimesLIVE.

It is a second consecutive home final for the Stormers and Cape Town Stadium is expected to be a sea of blue.

About 5,000 Munster supporters will descend on the Mother City, and a full house of 55,000 spectators is expected at the stadium.

“The 55,000 tickets sold for the grand final this weekend will see the figure for the play-off games top more than 200,000 and set a new overall season record of 1,632,114.

“With fans responding to the appeal of the URC average attendances have grown to just shy of 10,000 (9,893) per match for the regular season, which is the highest average the league has recorded. All 16 teams in the URC experienced an increase in average attendance from the 2021/22 season with overall match attendance up 36%,” said organisers.

READ MORE:

Talk of Munster’s ‘dirty tactics’ just Dobson stirring the pot: Alan Quinlan

The former flanker describes a widely shared video, in which the Stormers celebrate Munster’s win over Leinster, as a ‘storm in a teacup’
Sport
14 hours ago

Stormers must find way to tame towering RG Snyman: Deon Fourie

If the Stormers want to lift the United Rugby Championship (URC) trophy they have to find a way of taming towering Munster lock RG Snyman in ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Sea of blue helps carry Stormers and URC as attendance records tumble

... and much of it is down to Cape frenzy
Sport
1 day ago

LIAM DEL CARME | Waves of passion course through La Rochelle’s and the Stormers’ veins

For the Atlantic port cities in the north and south, it’s more than just rugby
Sport
14 hours ago

Munster coach picks his turf wars for URC Grand Final

Though he is a formidable former front row practitioner and has a generally engaging disposition, Munster head coach Graham Rowntree was reluctant to ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. History for Mosimane as Al-Ahli clinch Yelo League title Soccer
  2. Swallows always fighting relegation ‘hurts me’: Gauteng premier Lesufi Soccer
  3. Former Bok captain Jean de Villiers explains secret of Stormers’ success Rugby
  4. No Foster or Kaizer Chiefs player in Broos's Bafana preliminary squad Soccer
  5. PODCAST | ‘I will never stoop to their level’: MaMkhize on reports of unpaid ... Soccer

Latest Videos

EFF dares Tshwane mayor to drink 'Hammanskraal water' as cholera outbreak ...
Thandi Modise says 'fokol' was handed over to Russian ship docked in Simon's ...