Stormers seeking one final frontier

Stormers in a teacup
A short clip showing the Stormers celebrating Munster's win against Leinster has done the social media merry-go-round. Oh ruck! Some in Limerick and surrounds interpreted that to mean the Stormers see Munster as easy beats in the final.
The Stormers however explained they were showing elation at the chance of hosting another final. Rowntree brushed aside the notion the clip would somehow stir his men to greater things. Besides, he is above shallowly sourced motivation.
Still, there is a sense this match might boil over and that the Stormers may lose their composure. Joseph Dweba, perhaps the main character in the supposedly offending clip, will find himself in the thick of things, whether targeted or not, suggested Stormers coach John Dobson.
“When he arrived here we nicknamed him Builder Bear. The bear has been poked. If there is one player who can deliver on it, it is Joseph because he has the mindset. I think if they are going go spend their time chasing Joseph it is great because he won't retreat,” explained Dobson.
Under skin
The coach fully expects Munster to try to drag his team to areas of the field and their psyche they'd rather avoid. “They will try to get under our skin and we have to have trip switches,” said Dobson.
The Stormers have opted for a six/two split among their substitutes, though as Dobson admitted, there were sound rugby arguments to be made for a five/three deployment. “One of our values in the team is 'part of us'. I wasn't going to Marcel Theunissen or Willie Engelbrecht and saying 'hey we are dropping you for the final'.
“It may have made more tactical sense to go five/three and maybe you'd think we are weak because we allowed emotion. But that is the team culture and the emotion that got us here. It is for the group rather than the rugby.”
Teams
Stormers: Damian Willemse; Angelo Davids, Ruhan Nel, Dan du Plessis, Leolin Zas, Manie Libbok, Herschel Jantjies, Evan Roos, Hacjivah Dayimani, Deon Fourie; Marvin Orie, Ruben van Heerden; Frans Malherbe, Joseph Dweba, Steven Kitshoff (captain).
Substitutes: JJ Kotze, Ali Vermaak, Neethling Fouche, Ben-Jason Dixon, Marcel Theunissen, Willie Engelbrecht; Paul de Wet, Clayton Blommetjies.
Munster: Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Antoine Frisch, Malakai Fekitoa, Shane Daly; Jack Crowley, Conor Murray; Gavin Coombes, John Hodnett, Peter O’Mahony (captain); Tadhg Beirne, Jean Kleyn; Stephen Archer, Diarmuid Barron, Jeremy Loughman.
Substitutes: Niall Scannell, Josh Wycherley, Roman Salanoa, RG Snyman, Alex Kendellen, Craig Casey, Ben Healy, Keith Earls.
Referee: Andrea Piardi
AR 1: Mike Adamson (SRU); AR 2: Craig Evans (WRU); TMO: Ben Whitehouse (SRU)
Kickoff: 6.30pm
