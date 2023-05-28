Snyman set for bigger Bok camp role

“We had a strong core of the players at the last preparation camp, and we intend to build on the foundation we laid there when we assemble in Durban, and I believe this will set us in good stead going into the Rugby Championship camp in Pretoria next month,” Nienaber said.
“This will mark the first time most of the players will be in the national set-up this season, as the alignment camps in Cape Town and Stellenbosch and the last preparation camp in Durban included mainly the locally-based players. We did, however, have online alignment sessions with the overseas-based players, so we are excited about this opportunity to work with them in person.”
The Boks will begin their preparations for the Rugby Championship at a training camp in Pretoria from Monday June 12 to Friday June 30, with the team slotting into match mode the following week for their opening Test against Australia at Loftus Versfeld on July 8.
Nienaber’s charges then depart for New Zealand for their second Test of the condensed version of the competition against the All Blacks at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland (July 15), before returning to South Africa for their closing match against Argentina in Johannesburg two weeks later.
The Springboks play three World Cup warm-up matches against Argentina in Buenos Aires (August 5), Wales in Cardiff (August 19) and New Zealand in London (August 25).
They then make their way to France for the World Cup where they face Scotland in Marseille (September 10), Romania in Bordeaux (September 17), Ireland in Paris (September 23) and Tonga in Marseille (October 1) in the pool stages.
Springbok training squad
Props: Thomas du Toit (Sharks), Steven Kitshoff (Stormers), Frans Malherbe (Stormers), Ox Nche (Sharks).
Hookers: Joseph Dweba (Stormers), Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears), Bongi Mbonambi (Sharks).
Locks: Lood de Jager (Wild Knights), Eben Etzebeth (Sharks), Marvin Orie (Stormers), RG Snyman (Munster).
Loose forwards: Pieter-Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz), Siya Kolisi (Sharks), Evan Roos (Stormers), Kwagga Smith (Shizuoka Blue Revs), Marco van Staden (Bulls), Duane Vermeulen (Ulster).
Utility Forwards: Deon Fourie (Stormers), Franco Mostert (Honda Heat).
Scrumhalves: Faf de Klerk (Canon Eagles), Jaden Hendrikse (Sharks), Herschel Jantjies (Stormers), Cobus Reinach (Montpellier), Grant Williams (Sharks).
Flyhalves: Manie Libbok (Stormers), Damian Willemse (Stormers).
Centres: Lukhanyo Am (Sharks), Damian de Allende (Wild Knights), Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles).
Outside Backs: Kurt-Lee Arendse (Bulls), Willie le Roux (Toyota Verblitz), Makazole Mapimpi (Sharks), Canan Moodie (Bulls)
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Snyman set for bigger Bok camp role
Preparations for the Test season go up a notch as squad size more than doubles
Image: Ashley Vlotman (Gallo Images)
Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber named 10 players who featured in the United Rugby Championship (URC) final in his group of 33 for a preparation camp in Durban from Monday to Wednesday.
Nine Stormers players cracked the nod and so did Munster's RG Snyman, who is set for a more active role after protracted battles with injuries.
Snyman was colossal after he came onto the field as a replacement in Saturday's URC final against the Stormers at Cape Town Stadium.
“He's unbelievable to have around the squad,” his Munster teammate Tadgh Beirne said. “For a man who has been incredibly unlucky with injuries he is the most positive person I've come across.
“Since he's been back he's brought his experience and brash and incredible physicality. The skill level he has and understanding for the game is second to none. He's world-class. We are very lucky to have him in our squad,” said Beirne.
Ulster No.8 Duane Vermeulen was also roped in as were Japan-based hooker Malcolm Marx, loose forward Kwagga Smith, lock Lood de Jager, utility forward Franco Mostert and centre Damian de Allende.
The Stormers' contingent includes halfbacks Herschel Jantjies and Manie Libbok.
All 33 players have been part of the national squad in the last two seasons. As was the case with the last camp, injured Springbok captain and flanker Siya Kolisi, lock Eben Etzebeth, scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse and prop Thomas du Toit will be in attendance. The Bok medical team will continue to monitor their progress and oversee their rehabilitation.
The squad is more than double the size of the training squad that participated in the first preparation camp in Durban a little over a week ago.
“We are delighted to have a quality training squad at this camp. The squad size will allow us to have productive on-field training sessions without having to rotate and manage players too much,” Nienaber said.
Significantly, the 33-man group, in size and more or less in makeup, composes the squad that will travel to the Rugby World Cup in France later this year.
“We had a strong core of the players at the last preparation camp, and we intend to build on the foundation we laid there when we assemble in Durban, and I believe this will set us in good stead going into the Rugby Championship camp in Pretoria next month,” Nienaber said.
“This will mark the first time most of the players will be in the national set-up this season, as the alignment camps in Cape Town and Stellenbosch and the last preparation camp in Durban included mainly the locally-based players. We did, however, have online alignment sessions with the overseas-based players, so we are excited about this opportunity to work with them in person.”
The Boks will begin their preparations for the Rugby Championship at a training camp in Pretoria from Monday June 12 to Friday June 30, with the team slotting into match mode the following week for their opening Test against Australia at Loftus Versfeld on July 8.
Nienaber’s charges then depart for New Zealand for their second Test of the condensed version of the competition against the All Blacks at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland (July 15), before returning to South Africa for their closing match against Argentina in Johannesburg two weeks later.
The Springboks play three World Cup warm-up matches against Argentina in Buenos Aires (August 5), Wales in Cardiff (August 19) and New Zealand in London (August 25).
They then make their way to France for the World Cup where they face Scotland in Marseille (September 10), Romania in Bordeaux (September 17), Ireland in Paris (September 23) and Tonga in Marseille (October 1) in the pool stages.
Springbok training squad
Props: Thomas du Toit (Sharks), Steven Kitshoff (Stormers), Frans Malherbe (Stormers), Ox Nche (Sharks).
Hookers: Joseph Dweba (Stormers), Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears), Bongi Mbonambi (Sharks).
Locks: Lood de Jager (Wild Knights), Eben Etzebeth (Sharks), Marvin Orie (Stormers), RG Snyman (Munster).
Loose forwards: Pieter-Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz), Siya Kolisi (Sharks), Evan Roos (Stormers), Kwagga Smith (Shizuoka Blue Revs), Marco van Staden (Bulls), Duane Vermeulen (Ulster).
Utility Forwards: Deon Fourie (Stormers), Franco Mostert (Honda Heat).
Scrumhalves: Faf de Klerk (Canon Eagles), Jaden Hendrikse (Sharks), Herschel Jantjies (Stormers), Cobus Reinach (Montpellier), Grant Williams (Sharks).
Flyhalves: Manie Libbok (Stormers), Damian Willemse (Stormers).
Centres: Lukhanyo Am (Sharks), Damian de Allende (Wild Knights), Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles).
Outside Backs: Kurt-Lee Arendse (Bulls), Willie le Roux (Toyota Verblitz), Makazole Mapimpi (Sharks), Canan Moodie (Bulls)
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
'He's ticking his boxes': Boks bullish about Kolisi for World Cup
Munster deny Stormers chance for back-to-back URC titles
Biggest game in Stormers' history
Boks seek versatility in their RWC selections
Stormers must find way to tame towering RG Snyman: Deon Fourie
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos