Sharks confirm the return of 'Shrek' to Kings Park stadium
Image: Alex Davidson/Getty Images for Sale Sharks
The Sharks have announced the signing of their former player Coenie “Shrek” Oosthuizen.
The 34-year-old Springbok prop rejoins the Durban franchise from English Premiership side Sale Sharks.
“Welcome back to the [Sharks] tank, Coenie Oosthuizen,” the Durban team tweeted on Wednesday.
Oosthuizen joined Manchester's Sharks in 2019 from their KwaZulu-Natal namesake.
Confirming the player’s departure from the English club, Sale Sharks director of rugby Alex Sanderson said “Shrek” was a colossal figure at the side where he made 94 appearances.
Oosthuizen, who has 30 Bok caps, was one of the players who helped Sale reach their first Premiership final in 17 years, where they lost 35-25 to Saracens on Saturday.
“Since he arrived in Manchester, Coenie has been a huge part of this team and this club and everyone is going to miss him,” Sanderson said.
“On the field he’s a fantastic player, but off it he’s been a real leader for us in a young squad.”
The Potchefstroom-born player is a replacement for Thomas “The Tank” du Toit at the Sharks, who will move to English club Bath after the Rugby World Cup.
Oosthuizen’s experience is going to be key for the John Plumtree-coached Sharks and so will his versatility, as he can play on either side of the scrum.
