‘Huge blow’ for Boks if captain Kolisi does not make World Cup, says Am

“It will be a huge blow to the team because Siya is an experienced player and captain who did it in 2019 by winning the World Cup,” Am said.
“We need his experience going into this World Cup in France and we are hoping for the best for him, that he recovers in time and we have him at this World Cup.”
While there is doubt about Kolisi's fitness, Am has fully recovered from a knee injury, though he says it is a process getting back to full match sharpness and form.
“Long-term injuries are tough,” Am said.
“I am not where I was before the injury. It's an ongoing process. What I am working on now is to get match and strength fitness back.
“It will be a test when I represent the national team because it is two different game demands.
“I will use the [Boks] camps to my advantage to prepare myself physically and mentally to be able to play to the highest standards.”
Springbok centre Lukhanyo Am says it would come as a huge blow to the team if inspirational captain Siya Kolisi does not win his race to be fully fit for the Rugby World Cup in France.
Kolisi had an operation on his injured knee in early May and continues to make progress in his rehabilitation programme as he races against time to be on the aeroplane to France later in the year.
Kolisi attended the Springboks' three-day training camp in Durban this month where coach Jacques Nienaber and his technical team continued their preparations for the Rugby Championship.
The Boks kick off that tournament against Australia at Loftus Versfeld on July 8, while the 2023 World Cup starts on September 8.
Springbok centre Lukhanyo Am talks about: - Siya Kolisi’s injury, - His rugby journey, - Springbok’s chances at the forthcoming World Cup, - Pressure of being defending champions at the World Cup, - How he recovered from long-term injury - Prospects of captaining the country at World Cup, - Coach Jacques Nienaber leaving at the end of the World Cup and MANY more.
