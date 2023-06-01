That is fighting talk. The Lions did show they are up to the task by beating Western Province in Athlone on the Cape Flats last week, albeit in front of near-empty stands.
They kept their hopes alive with a vibrant 32-12 win that got them level on log points with Province and one log place below their Cape rivals in fifth. The Lions dare not slip up again however.
Western Province are away to last year's finalists Griquas on Friday and they finish their league programme next weekend at home against the Sharks.
The Lions play bottom-placed Griffons in Welkom in their last league match next Friday.
With six teams still capable of reaching the semifinals, Lions captain Marius Louw was rather embracing of the tightrope they are walking.
“It's a tight competition. That's absolutely great for South African rugby, that we are able to keep the competition so tight with two rounds to go.
“We are excited, we'll control what we can control and the rest will take care of itself.”
He stressed, for the Lions this week preparation and work rate are key components. “If we do that we will get over the line. We grew as the season progressed. Pressure is a privilege for us.”
Lions bullish ahead of big clash against Sharks
Image: Ashley Vlotman (Gallo Images)
The Lions' win earlier in the Currie Cup campaign over the Sharks will stand them in good stead in Saturday's return fixture in Durban, argues lock Darrien Landsberg.
The Lions in all likelihood will need to win both their remaining fixtures to reach the semifinals but the hurdle they face on Saturday is significant, clashing against the log leaders. Landsberg seems undaunted.
“We can definitely take confidence from the fact we got one up on them from round one,” he said.
“There is definitely a lot we can take from that. But knowing the threats that the Sharks can come up with, they're on a six-match winning streak so they are on a high. In saying that, we know we are going to go out there guns blazing.”
He believes there is a clearly-defined road map to victory. “Any team with a winning streak, your tails are going to be up and things will be working for you. From our side it is about stopping them at the source — take away their set piece and be physically dominant.
“We showed that against Western Province. If we defend for whatever number of phases we have to we'll get the reward.”
Sharks chase perfection before Currie Cup knockouts
