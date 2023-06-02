Province immediately looked to hit back after losing the lead.
Griquas keep Currie Cup semifinal hopes alive with win over Western Province
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix
The Griquas kept their aspirations of making the semifinals of the Currie Cup alive after courageously defeating Western Province 38-29 on Friday at Windhoek Draught Park in Kimberley.
The win took Pieter Bergh's side to fourth spot on the table as they have 35 points. Province are fifth with 32 points.
The home side ran out through the tunnel with determination cheered on by the crowd.
However, their start to the match was not the one they wanted as Province crossed the white line for a converted try through Marcel Theunissen from a driving maul early.
The Griquas responded with an identical converted try in the Province corner via Dylan Sjöblom.
The match suddenly turned into a humdinger as Paul de Wet got Province's second try after he ran an excellent support run for Leolin Zas to latch on his pass on his way to dotting down with the score 12-7 in the opening 20 minutes.
As the game settled, the Griquas ascended into dominance, grabbing the game by the scruff of the neck, as they pinned Province in their half.
They had the upper hand in the rucks.
With the set pieces, they managed to make a few steals in the line-out but struggled in scrums as the Province front row of Neethling Fouche, Scarra Ntubeni and Allister Vermaak were too powerful.
Though they camped in the Province half they could not get a try as the last phase on the 5m line failed as the Province defence was strong.
Showing their experience, Province moved to the Griquas 22m line and built up pressure and came back with points as Theunissen scored his second converted try right before the stroke of halftime.
Knowing they needed to score before the break, the Griquas manufactured an excellent try that came from journeyman Rosko Specman showing his soccer skills as he kicked the ball towards the try line.
The oval ball dummied the Province defence as it landed in the hands of Jay-Cee Nel who dotted down for a converted try to make the score 19-14 at the interval.
With all to play for in the second stanza, both sides knew they needed to start well and this time around the Griquas landed the first punch.
Flanker Thabo Ndimande won a rare aerial ball and ran to the Province half before offloading to flyhalf Lubabalo Dobela who sprinted home for his side's third converted try to give them a lead of 21-19.
Province immediately looked to hit back after losing the lead.
They piled the pressure on the Griquas defence but they managed to absorb it and force an error from Province and won a penalty that allowed them to get out of their half.
The Province coaching staff were frustrated by their team's lack of efficiency in key aspects of the game, Coach John Dobson could be seen banging on the desk in the coach's box which was next to the press box.
Province made their pressure count as Willie Engelbrecht scored from a driving maul. However, his counterpart Sean Swart would also get a converted try from a maul to see the score at 28-26 with 13 minutes left to play.
The crowd was on edge in the last ten minutes, they made their voices heard and that unsettled Province as they made uncharacteristic handling errors.
The fans went into a frenzy when Sango Xamlashe pierced through the Province defence to get the important fifth try with fullback George Whitehead slotting his fifth successful conversion on the day, to give the Northern Cape side a 35-26 lead with five minutes to play.
Province flyhalf Jurie Matthee kicked for the poles to close the gap but that did not matter as Whitehead scored three points from the tee in the last play of the match to give Griquas a 38-29 bonus-point win.
Scorers
Griquas
Tries: Dylan Sjöblom, Jay-Cee Nel, Lubabalo Dobela, Sean Swart
Conversions: George Whitehead (5)
Penalties: George Whitehead
Western Province
Tries: Marcel Theunissen (2), Paul de Wet, Willie Engelbrecht
Conversions: Jurie Matthee (3)
Penalties: Jurie Matthee
