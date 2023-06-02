Amid fears that Kolisi might not make it to the Rugby World Cup in September, Springbok centre Lukhanyo Am said it would be a huge blow to the team if Kolisi does not win his race to be fully fit for the Cup in France later this year.
“It will be a huge blow to the team because Siya is an experienced player and captain who did it in 2019 by winning the World Cup,” Am said.
“We need his experience going into this World Cup in France and we are hoping for the best for him, that he recovers in time and we have him at this World Cup.”
SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus said he was hopeful Kolisi would bounce back before kickoff time.
“The bottom line is he's our captain and we won't replace him in that role. We'll have stand-ins,” he said.
“With the three warm-up games we have, we believe in the way he's hitting those markers, he may feature in one of those.
“Even if he's not 100% ready for the Scotland Test, it's a long way away from the World Cup final. With him being our captain, having been there and done that, it's maybe the match before the World Cup.”
WATCH | What Siya Kolisi's been up to while recovering from knee surgery
Image: Supplied
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is upbeat about his recovery after knee surgery.
Kolisi suffered a partial anterior cruciate ligament tear and damaged meniscus while playing for the Sharks during a United Rugby Championship match against Munster.
Taking to Instagram this week, Kolisi said he had tough and challenging days but remained positive.
“I’ve tried to let positivity drive me into putting in the work,” he posted.
“I am embracing the present and discovering joy in the small moments, even during these challenging times. Remember, everyone’s journey is unique and it’s important to honour your own pace.”
Kolisi also shared videos of him cycling in the gym and spending time with his wife and children.
