Boks under pressure even if they're not World Cup favourites: Lukhanyo Am

Am takes confidence from the Boks being in a good place compared to when they headed to their 2019 World Cup triumph in Japan, where they underwent coaching changes a year before the tournament. Director of rugby Rassie Erasmus took over the coaching reins from sacked Allister Coetzee in 2018.
Defending champions the Springboks will head to the 2023 Rugby World Cup not wearing the favourites tag, but centre Lukhanyo Am says that doesn’t reduce the pressure on the South Africans.
This year’s World Cup in France from September 8 promises to be a wide-open contest, with a number of rugby's national teams appearing to be in a good space ahead of the showpiece.
Among teams touted as contenders are the world’s top-ranked side Ireland, hosts and second-ranked nation France and third-placed New Zealand. Scotland who are in fifth place in the rankings after the fourth-placed Boks, have been in excellent shape in the build-up to the World Cup.
Speaking at an event for malt-flavoured drink DanUp, for which he is a new ambassador, at Maponya Mall in Johannesburg, Am said he believes rugby enthusiasts are in store for an exciting tournament.
“It will really be interesting when we are starting the World Cup this time around [because] we don’t really have favourites,” Am said.
“I think any team in the top five can beat any side. So, it will really be a good World Cup to watch.”
Am, though, feels the Springboks will still be under pressure to defend their title due to the expectations from the South African public.
“The pressure will always be there. I think just purely from our people, South Africans, there will always be pressure,” he said.
“[As for pressure] from the rest of the world, we don’t really look deeply into that, but the pressure will still be there.”
Am takes confidence from the Boks being in a good place compared to when they headed to their 2019 World Cup triumph in Japan, where they underwent coaching changes a year before the tournament. Director of rugby Rassie Erasmus took over the coaching reins from sacked Allister Coetzee in 2018.
“Four years ago, we were definitely one of the underdogs and I think this year we are one of the teams that are out there,” Am said.
“We are still the champs and going there to defend the World Cup. But I think the biggest difference is we’ve got more of an experienced group than what we had four years ago.”
The Boks completed a camp in Durban this month and will go into another in the coming days as they prepare for the start of the Rugby Championship from July.
“The camp was really good, I think we got some sort of introduction of how things will be for the rest of the year,” Am said.
“We worked on the rugby stuff and the conditioning side of things. I think we are in a good spot as a team.
“The coaches have got their plans in place on how we are going to tackle this year.”
Am is a favourite to captain the Boks in the Rugby Championship should skipper Siya Kolisi not recover from surgery for a knee injury.
