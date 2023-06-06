In his first stint, the New Zealander won two Currie Cup titles in 2008 and 2010 and led the side to the 2012 Super Rugby final.
Am backs new coach Plumtree to sharpen star-studded Sharks’ bite
Image: Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images
Sharks centre Lukhanyo Am is confident new coach John Plumtree can do what his predecessors have failed to do: push the star-studded Durban-based franchise to deliver the success that its investors are yearning for.
The Sharks continued to be among the underachievers in the 2022-23 United Rugby Championship (URC), ending in an uninspiring eighth place to qualify for the quarterfinals, where their campaign ended again.
The quarters was where they finished in the 2021-22 season under former coach Sean Everitt, who was let go midway through the campaign due to poor results and replaced by director of rugby Neil Powell.
Powell did well, leading the Durbanites to the quarterfinals of the European Champions Cup in their first participation in the competition.
Still, for the squad the Sharks have — which is made up of Springbok stars including Eben Etzebeth, Ox Nche, Bongi Mbonambi, Makazole Mapimpi and one of the best centres in the world in Am — winning the URC local conference should be a benchmark.
Coaching has been their biggest problem and Am believes the arrival of tried and tested New Zealander and 1990s Sharks flank star Plumtree, will put the Durbanites out of their misery.
“We all know John and the experience he has. He has been around for years,” Am said.
“I’ve never worked under him before, so I’m really excited to get a different mindset and way that he will be bringing into the team.”
Plumtree will lead the Sharks for the second time, having previously coached the side from 2008 to 2012.
In his first stint, the New Zealander won two Currie Cup titles in 2008 and 2010 and led the side to the 2012 Super Rugby final.
He has already spoken about the need to tweak the culture and create an identity around how the Sharks play their rugby.
Plumtree will not have the services of Siya Kolisi, Thomas du Toit, Henco Venter and Thaakir Abrahams, who have headed for greener pastures abroad.
The Sharks have also made some interesting signings, including Springbok prop duo of Vincent Koch and Coenie Oosthuizen, George Cronje, Diego Appollis, Siya Masuku and IG Prinsloo.
The Sharks have confirmed their coaching structure for next season and Plumtree will be assisted by Joey Mongalo as the defence coach and Dave Williams for attack, with Warren Whiteley and Philip Lemmer taking charge of the forwards.
Phiwe Nomlomo, who was skills coach, will be in charge of the kicking game and exits.
Former Bok star JP Pietersen, Mike Vowles and Luvuyiso Lusaseni will take charge of the junior teams.
