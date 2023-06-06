Captain Kolisi, who remains doubtful for the tournament, is going through rehabilitation after undergoing surgery recently after suffering a knee injury while playing for the Sharks in the United Rugby Championship (URC).
“If you play rugby in South Africa, especially in a World Cup year, you always want to put your name in the hat, but I am going to be honest that there are no chats going around at this stage,” said Coetzee as the Bulls prepared to take on the Cheetahs in the Currie Cup at Loftus on Saturday.
“But I am content with where I am with my career and I am happy to be where I am with the Bulls. I have just returned from Japan and I have settled in very well with the Bulls family.
“I am happy to contribute to the team and at the end of the day you can only control what you can. They (Springbok coaches) have hard jobs in selecting the best team to go to the World Cup.
Bulls flanker Marcell Coetzee appears resigned to missing World Cup
Image: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile/Gallo Images
Bulls flanker Marcell Coetzee appears resigned to the fact he may not be part of the Springbok squad for the World Cup in France.
Coetzee, who has returned to the Bulls after a stint in Japan where he played for Kobe Steelers, has not been part of the Boks’ recent alignment camps and is considered as having only an outside chance of being on the plane to the tournament.
As they continued with preparations for the Rugby Championship and the World Cup last month, Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber named 33 players for a second preparation camp in Durban without Coetzee.
The loose-forwards invited to the preparation camp were Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi, Evan Roos, Kwagga Smith, Marco van Staden and Duane Vermeulen.
Captain Kolisi, who remains doubtful for the tournament, is going through rehabilitation after undergoing surgery recently after suffering a knee injury while playing for the Sharks in the United Rugby Championship (URC).
“If you play rugby in South Africa, especially in a World Cup year, you always want to put your name in the hat, but I am going to be honest that there are no chats going around at this stage,” said Coetzee as the Bulls prepared to take on the Cheetahs in the Currie Cup at Loftus on Saturday.
“But I am content with where I am with my career and I am happy to be where I am with the Bulls. I have just returned from Japan and I have settled in very well with the Bulls family.
“I am happy to contribute to the team and at the end of the day you can only control what you can. They (Springbok coaches) have hard jobs in selecting the best team to go to the World Cup.
“You wish them all the best with that process but at the end of the day you just try to focus on what you can control and leave all the rest to fate.”
Looking ahead of their clash against the Cheetahs, Coetzee admitted they will be up against a strong team.
“They have good game drivers, they have players like Ruan Pienaar who is experienced. Their kicking game is well managed, they rely on their mauls a lot and they get a lot of rewards in terms of tries from there.
“They are going to want to play the power game, they have good combination between the power and kicking game which we have to manage well. We have to be sharp if we want to be on top this weekend.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
Boks under pressure even if they're not World Cup favourites: Lukhanyo Am
'Maybe I made a mistake': Dobson on fielding WP's URC players against Griquas
Another dispiriting season as Lions come up short again
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos