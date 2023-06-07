“I implore you to deal out the harshest sanctions permissible under your Union’s regulations,” wrote Alexander who went on to urge provinces to ban perpetrators from attending matches and associated club events for life [if appropriate].
He also wants them to consider imposing fines or penalties on the clubs represented by these individuals and urged disciplinary committees to act promptly and investigate incidents thoroughly.
“By demonstrating a zero-tolerance policy towards violence among supporters, we send a clear message that such actions have no place in our sport. It is essential that we prioritise the safety and wellbeing of all attendees, including players, officials, and fellow supporters,” Alexander wrote.
“By taking decisive action against incidents of violence, we can attempt to ensure our clubs thrive as beacons of integrity and camaraderie.”
Alexander said recent acts of violence have cast an unflattering light on Saru.
“They have made headlines here and overseas and South African rugby can only hang its head in shame at the injury and distress caused to the victims and the damage caused to our sport’s reputation. It is imperative that we address these matters promptly and decisively.”
Saru on the offensive over club rugby violence, including stabbings
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
The South African Rugby Union (Saru) has expressed deep concern and disappointment in a letter to its provincial affiliates at the recent spate of violence against players and match officials at club level.
Saru is keen to introduce a zero-tolerance policy and they want their provincial affiliates to enforce it.
In recent months more acts of violence have surfaced and the game’s domestic custodians want to stamp out thuggery.
Last weekend a Boland League A match was abandoned after a player from Porterville was stabbed during the halftime break by an opponent from the Never Despair club in Malmesbury. This followed hot on the heels of news that Jeffreys Bay Club’s home fixtures were suspended after three PE Harlequins players were stabbed, while earlier Kowie United was slapped with a ban by the Eastern Province Rugby Union as a result of a player brawl and an assault on the referee.
Saru has had enough.
