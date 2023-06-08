Fat Lady has cleared her throat for the Lions

The Currie Cup goes into its final league weekend with only the Sharks and the Cheetahs assured of their place in the semifinals.

The Pumas, Bulls, Griquas, Western Province and perhaps even the Lions contest the remaining two spots and there are likely to be several plot twists and changes before the end of the weekend's action.

Though the Fat Lady has cleared her throat and the undertakers have assembled, the Lions are still hoping to kick sand in the face of the odds of their Currie Cup elimination.

They travel to Welkom for their clash against the Griffons on Friday afternoon in the hope of what would be a remarkable resurrection.

“It's the fourth game away in a row so we are pretty used to being on the road,” said coach Mzwakhe Nkosi perhaps holding out for a Damascus moment.

“The big focus is for us is to finish on a high and in the highest possible place. There are still a whole host of permutations that can see you end up in the semifinals. We can't control that.