WP step closer to getting equity partner

09 June 2023 - 15:46
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
Western Province players at a training session. File photo.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Western Province Rugby is a step closer to getting an equity partner.

The union has been operating under South African Rugby Union (Saru) administration since October 2021 and has buckled under financial strain over the past few years, but may soon partner with a suitable backer.

SA Rugby said a consultation process has begun with a potential equity partner to invest in WP Professional Rugby, the commercial arm of the Western Province Rugby Football Union (WPRFU).

“A formal offer from a preferred bidder has been received by the board of WP Professional Rugby and has been presented to the finance committee of Saru. That committee, in the first instance, will make a recommendation to the executive council (exco) of Saru, once it has completed consultations with the bidder,” it said.

