Western Province Rugby is a step closer to getting an equity partner.
The union has been operating under South African Rugby Union (Saru) administration since October 2021 and has buckled under financial strain over the past few years, but may soon partner with a suitable backer.
SA Rugby said a consultation process has begun with a potential equity partner to invest in WP Professional Rugby, the commercial arm of the Western Province Rugby Football Union (WPRFU).
“A formal offer from a preferred bidder has been received by the board of WP Professional Rugby and has been presented to the finance committee of Saru. That committee, in the first instance, will make a recommendation to the executive council (exco) of Saru, once it has completed consultations with the bidder,” it said.
WP step closer to getting equity partner
“Once exco has reviewed the offer, it will be presented to the general council of WPRFU, which has the final verdict on any such agreement.”
Max Fuzani was recently installed as the administrator of the union, replacing Rian Oberholzer who has taken the reins at SA Rugby.
