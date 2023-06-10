They will then play three Rugby World Cup warm-up matches against Argentina in Buenos Aires on August 5, Wales in Cardiff on August 19) and New Zealand in London on August 25 before departing for the Rugby World Cup in France.
Boks court SA-born Irish international Jean Kleyn as they start preparation for Rugby Championship
Image: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile via Getty Images
Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has included Irish international lock Jean Kleyn as an additional member of the training squad to prepare for the Rugby Championship in Pretoria.
Kleyn, who played five Tests for Ireland after qualifying on residency grounds in September 2019 and participated in the 2019 Rugby World Cup, will join the squad as the 41st member.
This is pending the outcome of an application filed by SA Rugby regarding the former Stormers lock’s eligibility in terms of Regulation 8 and based on birthright. The decision is expected soon.
The highly-rated Kleyn was born in Linden, Johannesburg, and played for Western Province and the Stormers before he moved to join Munster in Ireland in 2016.
The three-week training camp in Pretoria from Sunday until June 29, is made of 40 players and also features a handful based overseas.
The additional players that will assemble in the capital are Cheslin Kolbe, André Esterhuizen, Handré Pollard, Jasper Wiese, Jean-Luc du Preez, Vincent Koch and Trevor Nyakane.
The squad, with the exception of Nyakane, Koch and Du Preez, all of whom will join the camp at different stages due to personal and club commitments, will begin their on-field training sessions on Monday.
“It is great that we have been able to invite this group of players to the camp and we are excited to get back onto the field and to switch into international mode completely,” said Nienaber.
“We hosted a string of alignment and preparation camps between February and last week, but this time we have the luxury of working with the domestic and overseas-based players and to spend time together as a wider squad daily.
“This will raise the quality of our training sessions as we will again be able to field full teams against one another, while also having a look at a big group of players as we prepare for a challenging Castle Lager Rugby Championship campaign and 2023 season.
“Our medical team will also have more time to work directly with the players nursing injuries and to monitor their progress and rehabilitation as the Test matches draw nearer.”
Nienaber added that having the group for a three-week period before entering the final week of their preparation for the Rugby Championship opener against Australia at Loftus Versfeld was invaluable to tick mental and physical boxes.
The Boks will begin their 2023 season on July 8 against the Wallabies in Pretoria, which will be followed by a Test against New Zealand at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland on July 15).
They will return to South Africa for their closing match of the shortened competition against Argentina at Ellis Park on July 29.
