Significantly more Bok fans destined for France

Though they are expecting 15,000 South Africans to attend the Rugby World Cup (RWC) in France, organisers have allocated 20,000 tickets for Springbok fans.
With the RWC just under three months away preparations for the global event have gone into overdrive. Organisers expect 600,000 visitors to descend on France for the tournament that will be held between September 8 and October 28.
Though most tickets are accounted for, Hélène Bezuidenhout, director of Atout France, the agency that promotes that country as a tourist destination, reminded South Africans would also likely have sourced tickets from friends or family in Europe.
Some of their predictions are based on figures generated from the last RWC. “Apparently there were 9,000 South Africans in Japan for the last RWC and that is a country South Africans don't visit regularly,” said Bezuidenhout.
“The RWC is over 51 days so many people may decide in the middle of September that they want to go.”
Natural bond
She believes figures will be driven up by the natural bond that exists between France and South Africa. “South Africans love France. We have seen that in the past and now that the pandemic is over there is an increase in requests and flights.
“In fact Air France will be adding flights from September 8 to October 28 to France. We want to see South Africans join the party. It will be 51 days of partying. It suits South Africans very well, it suits the French very well. It is a celebration, and I think we need celebrations. Whatever happens, or whoever wins, it is going to be a great party.”
Travellers to the RWC of a romantic disposition hoping to rent a drop top vintage Citröen 2CV and explore the French countryside will be disappointed. Rugby fans will be encouraged to take trains as France are in aggressive pursuit of lower carbon emissions.
Any flight that is possible by a train journey in two and a half hours or less will be scrapped. “It doesn't impact many flights in France,” said Bezuidenhout. “SNCF which is the railway agency is an official partner of the RWC will be increasing the trains. We will be encouraging people to get on the train. It is the best. You can go from one city centre to the next with ease. That is the most efficient way to travel in France. We have a huge network. It will be a great way for South Africans to discover trains.”
Head south
While the 20 participating teams will be scattered across nine cities South Africans will be encouraged to travel to Provence in the south where the Springboks will be based at the start and the end of their commitments in pool B of the tournament.
Much of their pre tournament preparations will be done in Corsica before they take a ferry to the mainland and drop anchor in the naval hub of Toulon.
While in Toulon they will have access to RC Toulon's world class training, conditioning and recovery facilities as well as newly constructed hospitality precinct.
From their base at the Grand Hotel des Sablettes they will have to drive an hour to Marseille where they will play Scotland and Tonga at the start and the end of the pool commitments respectively.
Twice in Marseille
The 2023 RWC kicks off on September 8 when France play New Zealand in Paris, while the Springboks' first match is two days later against Scotland in Marseille.
The Springboks then travel to Bordeaux for a clash against Romania on September 17, before their much anticipated matchup with Ireland in Paris on September 23. The Boks return to the south of France for their final pool match against Tonga in Marseille on October 1. They are then expected to return to Paris for the quarterfinals to be played on the weekend of October 14/15.
