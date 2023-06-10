WP trounce Sharks

Out of Currie Cup contention by kick off, but never devoid of spirit and commitment, Western Province handed the Sharks a chastening defeat in the competition's closing league match in Cape Town on Saturday.

In beating the Sharks 44-5, WP gave the visitors much to ponder ahead of their semifinal against the Pumas, and so short of verve and vitality was the Durban side it was almost as if they were willing to settle for second on the points table.

Instead it were the Cheetahs who secured top spot and they will host the Bulls in the other semi-final.

The Sharks who secured a home semifinal a week ago, by kick-off in Cape Town, still had the incentive to finish on top of the points table but they were well off the pace.

They ran into a ruthlessness WP who struck several decisive blows in the opening quarter.