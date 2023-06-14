“We are looking for an international competition, I believe the Griquas are too, an international competition in Asia or Germany, like the Cheetahs,” said Stonehouse.
“They're very important unions (the Pumas and Griquas) and sometimes SA Rugby doesn't see that because everything goes to the teams that are playing overseas.
“We cannot play URC because we don't have the funds, we don't have the numbers, but there must be a competition out there where we can play and deliver more players to the bigger franchises because that's what it's about.
“I don't know why we don't get anything, I believe SA Rugby is trying to get something. Even with sponsors, if you don't play in international competitions, you don't get the money,” said the Pumas mentor.
Jimmy Stonehouse makes the case to SA Rugby to get Pumas and Griquas international competition
Image: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images
Pumas coach Jimmy Stonehouse wants SA Rugby to get them and the Griquas into an international competition to preserve the feeder system to the big-four franchises.
The Pumas and Griquas only play in the Currie Cup, after which they endure long preseason periods.
The Currie Cup, which is battling to find purpose on the rugby calendar, helps keep the small unions afloat, but it's not enough and does not have the benefits of playing in an international competition.
Though rivals — the Pumas beat the Griquas 27-17 in a recent Currie Cup clash — they back each other in sharing a desire to better themselves.
Pumas advance to Currie Cup semifinal with win over Griquas
'I promise to do my best for the jersey': Former Bok Aphiwe Dyantyi signs for Sharks
“If we can get something somewhere, it can build a brand for South African rugby. We can put something out there to breed players for South African rugby that can go to the unions,” he said.
The Pumas have advanced to the last four of the Currie Cup, but will have to see out the last round-robin matches to find out if they will travel to Durban to face the Sharks or Bloemfontein to take on the Cheetahs.
Meanwhile, the Griquas are out of the competition and face the dreaded off-season.
