Rejuvenated RG Snyman's well-timed return

He is a man mountain on a mission.

RG Snyman's 2.06m frame is no longer in the foothills of despair as he prepares to make his return to Test rugby, possibly as early as next month's Rugby Championship clash against the Wallabies at Loftus Versfeld.

His last Test was as a much-celebrated member of the Boks' Bomb Squad in the RWC final in Yokohama four years ago.

It is from those dizzying heights however that his career suffered a precipitous fall.

Injuries, some suffered off the field, curtailed his time in the Bok squad.

Since he last played for South Africa the world has turned upside down, and Snyman might feel he has been suspended in time.

What the 28-year-old has gone through over the past four years would have chipped away at Chuck Norris's psyche.

Snyman was barely on first name terms with his club teammates when a cruciate knee ligament injury saw him consigned to the sidelines on debut. He suffered burns in a fire pit as incidents with teammates before re-rupturing the troublesome ACL which condemned him to a further 16-month hiatus. Snyman's time on the sidelines ended when he returned for Munster against Scarlets in March.