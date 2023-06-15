In an unexpected turn of events, controversial Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies has been recalled to the side for the Rugby Championship training squad in Pretoria due to a spate of injuries among the pivots.
Jantjies, 32, who played his last Test match against Australia in August last year, has been added to the squad as injury cover for Handré Pollard and Damian Willemse.
Both are in rehabilitation, leaving the Springboks with Manie Libbok as the only fit flyhalf in the training squad and the first Rugby Championship match against Australia just three weeks away.
“Damian has a knee injury and will be touch-and-go for the first Test of the season next month, while Handré is definitely out,” said Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber.
Elton Jantjies recalled to Springboks as cover for Pollard, Willemse
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
In an unexpected turn of events, controversial Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies has been recalled to the side for the Rugby Championship training squad in Pretoria due to a spate of injuries among the pivots.
Jantjies, 32, who played his last Test match against Australia in August last year, has been added to the squad as injury cover for Handré Pollard and Damian Willemse.
Both are in rehabilitation, leaving the Springboks with Manie Libbok as the only fit flyhalf in the training squad and the first Rugby Championship match against Australia just three weeks away.
“Damian has a knee injury and will be touch-and-go for the first Test of the season next month, while Handré is definitely out,” said Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber.
“It means Manie is our only fit flyhalf as of today and we can’t go into a Test season without any cover. We weighed up the options available locally and overseas — having tracked all of them throughout the season just completed — and Elton is the next flyhalf in line.
“He knows our thinking and systems inside out and can slot in easily. We kick off against Australia in three weeks and should Damian Willemse not return to full fitness by then, Elton would be ready to play.”
Jantjies, who is in France with Agen, made his Test debut against Australia in Pretoria in 2012 and has been a fixture in Springbok squads for the past six years.
Sent home with the team’s dietitian during the Boks' tour of Argentina during last year's Rugby Championship, Jantjies has not played for the team since.
READ MORE:
LIAM DEL CARME | As Kolisi races against time, the captain question hangs in the air
The Boks have found a new gear
Embattled Bok Elton Jantjies off to French second division
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos