Steyn's Bok prospects up in the air

The prognosis delivered on Frans Steyn's battle readiness, or lack thereof, for the Rugby Championship has heightened speculation about the enduring talent's future Springbok prospects.
The 36-year-old is out of the Rugby Championship consideration because of the knee injury he sustained in March and time is running out for him to play himself into Rugby World Cup reckoning.
The knee injury has dramatically reduced his chances of making the trip to France later this year.
“I spoke to Frans, a week, maybe two weeks ago and he was still seeing the specialist,” explained Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber.
“I can't comment on what their decision will be. I think it will be extremely tough for him to get in now where he is medically in the Rugby Championship. He is probably the guy who has been the longest off.
“He doesn't see himself ready to train with us in this part of the preparation of the Rugby Championship,” said Nienaber.
Steyn injured the knee when the Cheetahs clashed with the Bulls in March and initially the severity of the knock was underestimated.
“Frans had a scope on his knee, and the prognosis was worse than the doctor initially thought. It will be a substantial period on the sidelines. Our medical team believes it will be for most of the Currie Cup anyway.”
Cheetahs coach Hawies Fourie said at the time.
Steyn, 20-year-old wunderkind of the 2007 RWC to a wonder of longevity at the 2019 tournament, has occupied a unique place in Springbok folklore.
He is a veteran of three RWC's and has played in 78 Tests spanning 16 years.
The most capped Springbok, Victor Matfield's career stretched across 14 seasons.
Steyn's last game for the Boks was in the 38-21 victory over Argentina in Durban last year. He was selected at flyhalf that day.
He has however been used primarily off the bench in the latter part of his Bok career.
The utility back has made just five starts in his last 25 Tests.
Steyn of course formed an integral part of the Bok strategy at the 2019 RWC.
His versatility allowed the Boks to push into battle their much vaunted Bomb Squad which sees the deployment of six forwards and two backs.
His Howitzer kicking boot, abrasiveness on the gainline and sturdy inside channel defence, made him a player never far from the action.
Mainly though, Steyn has X-factor, a commodity that can prove useful when teams are hard to separate.
The Boks may have to look elsewhere for those qualities but they are not short of candidates.
