“I never want to classify myself as a black coach and I’m going to try and explain why,” Mongalo said.
“The minute I say that, it kinds of put me in a bracket, and it’s not fair to my white counterparts or to my black counterparts because there could be white counterparts with a lesser pedigree and because we said it’s a ‘black coach’ it kind of puts you underneath that.
“I (may) haven’t articulated what I’m trying to say well but I think it’s very good for South African rugby that Mzwakhe Nkosi has done well with the Lions and had a better season than they had last year.
“(It’s very good) that the guys at the Griffons with Mr (Jacques) Juries have done well, I think that is beautiful,” he said.
“It’s a beautiful picture of South African rugby. In that sense it’s phenomenal, it’s good for our country.
“And again, that’s why I love the Currie Cup because without it, I don’t know if Mzwakhe Nkosi, if Mr Juries would have got an opportunity to be a head coach at franchise level or at a big union level.
“I’m affirming what you are saying, that it’s a good thing, but then I hope you understand in my heart I never want to be classified as a black coach,” he said.
Mongalo believes they should be classified as coaches.
'I never want to classify myself as a black coach': Sharks coach Joey Mongalo
Image: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images
While the elevation of black rugby coaches to key positions always brings excitement because of the history aligned with the sport, one coach who is excelling, Joey Mongalo, doesn’t like to be classified by the colour of his skin.
Mongalo has been in charge of the Sharks Currie Cup team and has done well, helping the Durban-based franchise secure a home semifinal.
Mongalo is one of the three black coaches that were in charge of Currie Cup teams at the beginning of the season with Mzwakhe Nkosi at the Lions while Edgar Murutlulle led the Bulls before being demoted.
Murutlulle made way for the Bulls director of rugby Jake White just after four matches into the season.
Despite Murutlulle’s setback, the other two did well as Nkosi narrowly missed the playoffs spot by two points.
But Mongalo does not like that their success or failure will always be reduced to the colour of their skin.
We believe in second chances, Rassie Erasmus on returning Aphiwe Dyantyi
“I never want to classify myself as a black coach and I’m going to try and explain why,” Mongalo said.
“The minute I say that, it kinds of put me in a bracket, and it’s not fair to my white counterparts or to my black counterparts because there could be white counterparts with a lesser pedigree and because we said it’s a ‘black coach’ it kind of puts you underneath that.
“I (may) haven’t articulated what I’m trying to say well but I think it’s very good for South African rugby that Mzwakhe Nkosi has done well with the Lions and had a better season than they had last year.
“(It’s very good) that the guys at the Griffons with Mr (Jacques) Juries have done well, I think that is beautiful,” he said.
“It’s a beautiful picture of South African rugby. In that sense it’s phenomenal, it’s good for our country.
“And again, that’s why I love the Currie Cup because without it, I don’t know if Mzwakhe Nkosi, if Mr Juries would have got an opportunity to be a head coach at franchise level or at a big union level.
“I’m affirming what you are saying, that it’s a good thing, but then I hope you understand in my heart I never want to be classified as a black coach,” he said.
Mongalo believes they should be classified as coaches.
Nienaber happy as Boks wrap up first week of training camp
“I want to be classified as a coach who has been coaching for 13 years and has done A, B or C.
“I’m not going to put out my CV as if I have achieved anything, but I would rather be put into that category of let's say a 13 seasons coach.”
If all goes according to the plan, Mongalo might reward the Sharks' management’s trust in him by leading the Durban-based franchise to their first Currie Cup title since 2018.
The Sharks will tackle the Pumas at Kings Park Stadium on Saturday (5.30pm) in the battle for a spot in the climax of the Currie Cup.
Mongalo will be hoping to get the better of his former coach Jimmy Stonehouse for the third time this season as the Sharks beat the men from Nelspruit twice in the round-robin format.
Stonehouse, who led the Pumas to the Currie Cup title last year, coached Mongalo during his formative years when he played Craven Week for Northerns.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
Jimmy Stonehouse makes the case to SA Rugby to get Pumas and Griquas international competition
Elton Jantjies recalled to Springboks as cover for Pollard, Willemse
He is on track, Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber on injured captain Siya Kolisi
Aphiwe Dyantyi will get back to his best and return to the Boks: Ralepelle
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos