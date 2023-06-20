Boks avert mini-crisis as Willemse should be ready for Wallabies

This time the bulk of the players who are not designated for duty against Australia in Pretoria will fly to New Zealand to start their preparation for the clash against the All Blacks in Auckland.

The Boks did the same with measured success when they drew with the All Blacks in Wellington in 2019.

Nienaber has stressed selecting vastly different teams in the first two rounds of the Rugby Championship does not translate to the existence of two tiers of Springbok team.

“We've made it clear it won't be an A and B side, similar to what we did in 2019. If you look at the team that played against Australia then most people think it was an A and a B side. But Beast [Mtawarira], Bongi [Mbonambi], Eben [Etzebeth] and Pieter-Steph [du Toit] played that Test and they started the World Cup final. We will probably do the same.

“It will be a side we believe will be good enough to beat Australia at Loftus.”

Nienaber made the point that as the Wallabies are making changes under Jones it gives the Boks the opportunity to spend less time trying to figure out their opposition.

“It will be very difficult to say whether Australia will play with a greater Dave Rennie [former Wallabies coach] flavour or whether they'll play with a Eddie Jones flavour. We will be focusing on ourselves.”

As for his team and how they'll reduce their squad to 33, Nienaber opted to be opaque.

“We have an idea of what we would like to do. It's too early to decide. There is still a lot of time before we can make decisions.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.