Low expectations will help All Blacks win World Cup: Foster

Few people think New Zealand can win a fourth World Cup in France this year but that should help the All Blacks' title hopes, coach Ian Foster said.

Foster's side are coming off a difficult season, having lost a first home series to Ireland and a first defeat to Argentina on home soil in 2022.

That has tested home fans' faith in their World Cup hopes, though bookmakers rate the All Blacks second behind hosts France to win it. Asked by New Zealand media whether his team could win a record fourth World Cup, Foster said: “Absolutely.

“The good thing is not too many other people think we can. That’s a slightly unusual space to be in as All Blacks. It doesn’t change our belief.

“But belief is only one thing: you’ve got to put it to work. We’ve got a job to do, and can’t wait to start.”

Foster named a 36-man squad on Sunday for the abridged Rugby Championship that starts on July 8, with the All Blacks to face Argentina in Mendoza.