Rugby

Low expectations will help All Blacks win World Cup: Foster

20 June 2023 - 13:50 By Ian Ransom
All Blacks coach Ian Foster speaks during his Rugby Championship squad announcement at Te Awamutu Rugby Sports & Recreation Club in Te Awamutu, New Zealand on June 18 2023.
All Blacks coach Ian Foster speaks during his Rugby Championship squad announcement at Te Awamutu Rugby Sports & Recreation Club in Te Awamutu, New Zealand on June 18 2023.
Image: Michael Bradley/Getty Images

Few people think New Zealand can win a fourth World Cup in France this year but that should help the All Blacks' title hopes, coach Ian Foster said.

Foster's side are coming off a difficult season, having lost a first home series to Ireland and a first defeat to Argentina on home soil in 2022.

That has tested home fans' faith in their World Cup hopes, though bookmakers rate the All Blacks second behind hosts France to win it. Asked by New Zealand media whether his team could win a record fourth World Cup, Foster said: “Absolutely.

“The good thing is not too many other people think we can. That’s a slightly unusual space to be in as All Blacks. It doesn’t change our belief.

“But belief is only one thing: you’ve got to put it to work. We’ve got a job to do, and can’t wait to start.”

Foster named a 36-man squad on Sunday for the abridged Rugby Championship that starts on July 8, with the All Blacks to face Argentina in Mendoza.

Defending champions New Zealand have not won the southern hemisphere competition in a World Cup year since 2007 when it was known as the Tri-Nations and Argentina had yet to join.

However, New Zealand ended up winning back-to-back World Cups in 2011 and 2015, so the lead-up Rugby Championship has not proved a reliable form guide for the global showpiece.

“Last year we had a bit of adversity, we got tight, and we’re actually craving as many big games as we can get at the moment,” Foster said.

“We want to go in fully loaded to this Rugby Championship. I think it’s important for us to get back up to speed really quickly, and get our game right.”

Foster included five uncapped players in his squad while a host of seasoned All Blacks recover from injuries including flanker Ethan Blackadder, centre David Havili and prop George Bower.

He will hope for no further casualties when the Waikato Chiefs meet defending champions Canterbury Crusaders in an all-New Zealand Super Rugby Pacific final on Saturday.

The All Blacks are drawn with France, Italy, Uruguay and Namibia in Pool A at the September 8 to October 28 World Cup.

Foster said his squad had ample experience to win a World Cup but the new faces would help freshen up their “formula”.

“The good thing is we haven’t gone out looking to bring in a whole lot of new players — they’ve banged on the door,” he added.

Reuters

READ MORE

Steyn's Bok prospects up in the air

The prognosis delivered on Frans Steyn's battle readiness, or lack thereof, for the Rugby Championship has heightened speculation about the enduring ...
Sport
4 days ago

Elton Jantjies recalled to Springboks as cover for Pollard, Willemse

In an unexpected turn of events, controversial Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies has been recalled to the side for the Rugby Championship training ...
Sport
4 days ago

On the chopping Bok

Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber admit trimming their 40-man training squad to 33 for the Rugby World Cup (RWC) will be a challenge.
Sport
2 days ago

We believe in second chances, Rassie Erasmus on returning Aphiwe Dyantyi

With Aphiwe Dyantyi about to return to professional rugby after a four-year ban, Rassie Erasmus is hoping the new signing by the Sharks comes back ...
Sport
5 days ago

Aphiwe Dyantyi will get back to his best and return to the Boks: Ralepelle

Former Springbok hooker Chiliboy Ralepelle believes flying winger Aphiwe Dyantyi will get back to his devastating best and make a sensational return ...
Sport
6 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Clive Barker ‘deserved better’: Doctor Khumalo Soccer
  2. Mokwena dismisses technical team tensions Sport
  3. ‘It's not about Kaizer Chiefs,’ says Pitso Mosimane as he waits for the 'right' ... Soccer
  4. Kaizer Chiefs seek common ground with coach target Nasreddine Nabi Soccer
  5. Pitso Mosimane joins UAE side Al Wahda Soccer

Latest Videos

'Let's bring this war to an end': Ramaphosa on Ukraine-Russia conflict
SA president Cyril Ramaphosa meets Russian leader Vladimir Putin