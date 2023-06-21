Irrespective which group they find themselves in, the Springboks will carry the hopes of a nation. They will take that with them to France not just as historical cargo, but the passenger manifest suggests they have the manpower to get the job done again.
Erasmus, though, is trying to keep his feet on the ground.
“The nice thing about this group, and its been together for a long time, is we're realistic. We don't often get dragged into what people are saying or thinking.
“We know realistically, sort of, we're underdogs. We are the world champions and we will try to defend that.”
He said while the threats will be multitude, the Boks still need to exert a quiet inner confidence.
“We feel we have as good a chance but we are under no illusions that Australia under Eddie [Jones], New Zealand, Ireland who are [ranked] No 1, France No 2, if you go right through to Scotland who are No 5 currently, it would be stupid to think we've got that favourite's tag.
“Definitely not. We are not going to argue that because there is no sense in doing that.
“The expectation, we definitely feel that on our shoulders. People expect us to go and do it. We are certainly going to try.”
The Boks' pool commitments see them take on Scotland on September 10, Romania seven days later, Ireland on September 23 and Tonga on October 1.
Whoever emerges from pool B will not do so from the shallows.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Tongan top-ups have Bok tongues wagging
Pool B’s peril at the World Cup goes beyond the usual suspects
Image: David Rogers (Getty Images)
The assignments against Ireland, and to a lesser degree Scotland, have been held up as the headline acts for the Springboks in the pool stages of the Rugby World Cup, but increasingly it is the final game in the preliminary stages against Tonga that is taking position towards centre stage.
Given the world rankings and historical precedent, their matches against Scotland in Marseille and Ireland in Paris have helped earn pool B the moniker of “group of death” but it is the Boks' October 1 clash back in Provence that perhaps holds greater providence.
A defeat against Scotland or Ireland earlier in pool action will elevate the significance of their match against Tonga to the realm of “must-win”.
Tonga are loaded with stars who under recent World Rugby edict shifted their national allegiance to the country of their birth, or that or their family's origins.
Former Wallaby Israel Folau (fullback), and erstwhile All Blacks Malakai Fekitoa, George Moala (both centres), Charles Piutau (outside back), Augustine Pulu (scrumhalf) and Vaea Fifita (flank, lock) now play under the Tongan flag.
They don't just bring a vast skill set and in some cases game-breaking ability, but a fair amount of intellectual property too.
“We actually voted against it, but now when you see what is happening to the Tongan team, it is so fair,” said Rassie Erasmus, South African Rugby's director of rugby.
“It is fair for them to get guys who were born there and maybe went back to Tonga. Those teams were seen as the minnows or lesser favourites but suddenly they have world-class players who don't just get together at the highest level but they are playing in really tough competitions.”
Erasmus' stance isn't entirely rooted in altruism.
“Sometimes I think having really weak teams in your pool doesn't help you when you get into a quarterfinal and a semifinal.
“I'm actually glad, and I know it is going to be tough, especially when you look at the names in that Tongan side, that it is going to be a helluva match.
“That's great. We want to go up and up and then play our quarterfinal and eventually the final.”
Irrespective which group they find themselves in, the Springboks will carry the hopes of a nation. They will take that with them to France not just as historical cargo, but the passenger manifest suggests they have the manpower to get the job done again.
Erasmus, though, is trying to keep his feet on the ground.
“The nice thing about this group, and its been together for a long time, is we're realistic. We don't often get dragged into what people are saying or thinking.
“We know realistically, sort of, we're underdogs. We are the world champions and we will try to defend that.”
He said while the threats will be multitude, the Boks still need to exert a quiet inner confidence.
“We feel we have as good a chance but we are under no illusions that Australia under Eddie [Jones], New Zealand, Ireland who are [ranked] No 1, France No 2, if you go right through to Scotland who are No 5 currently, it would be stupid to think we've got that favourite's tag.
“Definitely not. We are not going to argue that because there is no sense in doing that.
“The expectation, we definitely feel that on our shoulders. People expect us to go and do it. We are certainly going to try.”
The Boks' pool commitments see them take on Scotland on September 10, Romania seven days later, Ireland on September 23 and Tonga on October 1.
Whoever emerges from pool B will not do so from the shallows.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE
Boks avert mini-crisis as Willemse should be ready for Wallabies
Low expectations will help All Blacks win World Cup: Foster
'Fight, my child – this final whistle has not blown yet': Derick Hougaard's parents plead for his recovery
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos