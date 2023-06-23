Rugby

Nagging shadow tails Cheetahs

Currie Cup final hosts wary of the defending champions

23 June 2023
Liam Del Carme
Cheetahs captain Victor Sekekete has risen to the occasion this season and is hoping to do so one more time against the Pumas in Saturday's Currie Cup final in Bloemfontein. Here he towers above the Bulls at Loftus in Pretoria.
Image: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images

Memories of last year's semifinal exit at the hands of the Pumas will be the lingering shadow accompanying the Cheetahs into Saturday's Currie Cup final against the same opposition in Bloemfontein.

The highly favoured Cheetahs dropped the ball on that occasion, losing 38-35 against the team that went on to win their maiden trophy.

Cheetahs coach Hawies Fourie stressed that his team has taken lessons from 2022 on board, but remains wary of the visitors from the northeast.

“They have a very good offload game, they counterattack really well and have a good kicking game with Tinus (de Beer, flyhalf) and Devon (Williams, fullback), who are left- and right-footed kickers. It makes it difficult.”

The Pumas have certainly developed into a combative side. They have added to their attacking streak by developing their game to the demands of knock-out rugby. They possess mongrel and they stay in the fight.

“They also have a strong pack of forwards, so they can bring different things to a match, and I expect them to be as physical as we know they can be.

“For us, there is a lot to play for. There will be a lot of pressure on both teams. They are the defending champions and the pressure will be to retain the cup.”

Fourie is well aware his team will have to be better than they were on the consecutive weekend they beat the Bulls. Their runaway penalty count of 31 across both those matches will almost certainly be more consequential against the ruthless Pumas.

Falling on the right side of referee Cwengile Jadezweni, who will be officiating his second successive final, will be crucial for the hosts.

Still, the Cheetahs have found method and rhythm that has worked for them in recent weeks.

They will take confidence from their victory over the Pumas in Mbombela. “We want to stick to what we do,” insisted Fourie, who added his team is unlikely to be overawed by the occasion.

He has specifically guarded against it, but the final is a big deal for the franchise.

For captain Victor Sekekete it is an occasion he could barely envisage as a youngster. “Not even close. It is a huge privilege for me to be captaining the Cheetahs in a Currie Cup final at home.”

Sekekete is hoping the Free State Stadium will be well-populated on Saturday. He and his teammates are hoping to draw from the energy in the stands.

“As a team, we see ourselves as a family and for the fans to come to the game means a lot to us. The atmosphere that is created with a full stadium is just what we need,” said Sekekete.

By Thursday morning, 24,000 tickets had been sold, 18,000 short of capacity.

