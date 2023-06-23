Rugby

New Bok lock confirmed

Kleyn's giant leap from Ireland confirmed by World Rugby

23 June 2023 - 12:25
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
Jean Kleyn of Munster during the United Rugby Championship final against the Stormers in Cape Town last month. Kleyn has been given the go-ahead to represent the Springboks.
Image: Ashley Vlotman (Gallo Images)

The Bok lock stocks have been boosted with the news that former Irish international Jean Kleyn has been cleared to represent the country of his birth under new eligibility rules.

World Rugby confirmed on Thursday the Johannesburg-born 29-year-old fulfilled the necessary “birthright transfer” requirements.

The regulation — which came into force at the start of 2022 — allows players to be selected for their country of birth (or of their parents’ or grandparents’ birth) once a period of at least 36 months has elapsed since their last selection for an adopted country.

The former Stormers and Western Province lock moved to Ireland in 2016 and qualified for selection for that country by residency in 2019.

Then Ireland coach Joe Schmidt selected the Munster second rower for the first time on the eve of the 2019 Rugby World Cup when they played a warm-up match against Italy in Dublin. Kleyn also played warm-up matches against England at Twickenham and Wales in Dublin before making his way with the Ireland squad to Japan.

At the RWC he played pool matches against Russia and Samoa.

Andy Farrell, who replaced Schmidt after the RWC, has not selected Kleyn and once the Bok brains trust became aware of World Rugby's eligibility rule changes they seized the moment to get the lock on board.

The timing of their move prove proved spot on as Eben Etzebeth is trying to overcome a shoulder injury, while RG Snyman is playing his first full season since 2019. The Boks are well stocked in that department with Etzebeth, Snyman, Lood de Jager, Marvin Orie and utility forward Franco Mostert in the running for selection to go to the RWC.

The 2.03m second rower, who is a Munster stalwart with more than 130 appearances for the side, proved a vital cog in their surge to the United Rugby Championship title this year.

Kleyn has been in camp with the Springbok Rugby Championship training squad and is eligible for selection next month when the Springboks’ 2023 season kicks off against Australia at Loftus Versfeld.

