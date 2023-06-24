Cheetahs beat stubborn Pumas to be crowned Currie Cup champions

The Cheetahs surged to their seventh Currie Cup title when they downed the Pumas 25-17 in a ferocious final in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

There may be divergent views on whether this was a Currie Cup final for the ages, but there is little doubt it was one for the aged.

Cheetahs' flyhalf and talisman Ruan Pienaar again delivered a time defying display and it is little wonder he has been offered a contract extension that will keep him playing professional rugby into his 40s.

Though he played the overwhelming majority of his 88 Tests at scrumhalf, calm and unhurried Pienaar this season has marvelously pulled the strings from first receiver for the Cheetahs.

Some now even say he should be roped into the Bok set-up but they are tied down to the men they've grown accustomed to.