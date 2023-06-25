Hooper, Slipper co-captains as Jones names Wallabies squad

Michael Hooper and James Slipper will be the first co-captains of the Wallabies after coach Eddie Jones named the pair as his leaders for the Rugby Championship and World Cup later this year.

Flanker Hooper has captained Australia on 68 occasions and returns to the role less than 12 months after walking out on the Wallabies, saying he was not in the right frame of mind to play. Australia open their Rugby Championship against the Springboks at Loftus Versfeld on July 8.

Experienced prop Slipper, who has won 127 caps for his country, stepped up to replace Hooper after his abrupt departure and has captained Australia 12 times.

Jones, who replaced Dave Rennie as coach in January, said his decision to go for co-captains was inspired by a visit to the Sydney Swans Australian Rules team.