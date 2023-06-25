Rugby

Hooper, Slipper co-captains as Jones names Wallabies squad

25 June 2023 - 14:12 By Nick Mulvenney
Wallabies coach Eddie Jones poses with co-captains James Slipper and Michael Hooper during the Australian Rugby Championship squad announcement at Sanctuary Cove in Gold Coast, Australia on June 25 2023.
Wallabies coach Eddie Jones poses with co-captains James Slipper and Michael Hooper during the Australian Rugby Championship squad announcement at Sanctuary Cove in Gold Coast, Australia on June 25 2023.
Image: Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Michael Hooper and James Slipper will be the first co-captains of the Wallabies after coach Eddie Jones named the pair as his leaders for the Rugby Championship and World Cup later this year.

Flanker Hooper has captained Australia on 68 occasions and returns to the role less than 12 months after walking out on the Wallabies, saying he was not in the right frame of mind to play. Australia open their Rugby Championship against the Springboks at Loftus Versfeld on July 8.

Experienced prop Slipper, who has won 127 caps for his country, stepped up to replace Hooper after his abrupt departure and has captained Australia 12 times.

Jones, who replaced Dave Rennie as coach in January, said his decision to go for co-captains was inspired by a visit to the Sydney Swans Australian Rules team.

“They've got a tradition of co-captaincy and I just wanted to delve down into the area of the advantages and disadvantages,” Jones said after announcing his squad on Channel Nine.

“I think with Slips and Hoops, we cover the range of the squad. Both have a slightly different approach to leadership, both have got a slightly different approach to the way they play the game, and I think together, they can be a really strong captaincy group.”

Jones also named a 34-man squad for the Rugby Championship, with hooker Matt Faessler, prop Zane Nonggorr and flanker Josh Kemeny the most surprising selections among the eight uncapped players.

Less surprising were the inclusion of flyhalf Carter Gordon, locks Tom Hooper and Richie Arnold, winger Dylan Pietsch and scrumhalf Ryan Lonergan, who have all had strong campaigns at club and provincial levels.

The most notable absentee was flyhalf Bernard Foley, who returned from international exile to start Australia's final six tests of last season.

“It's probably one of the hardest squads I've had to select,” said Jones, who previously coached Australia from 2001 to 2005.

“The back row was tight, standoff was tight, halfback was tight. So there was a few sleepless nights.

“We know that in the Rugby Championship and in the World Cup, we'll have at least a 20% injury rate so there'll be opportunities for players who missed out.”

The former England coach has also been given approval by Rugby Australia to use five overseas-based players for the Rugby Championship, instead of the usual three.

Centre Samu Kerevi, who is not yet available for selection because of injury, winger Marika Koroibete, locks Will Skelton and Richie Arnold as well as flyhalf Quade Cooper were the players selected.

Reuters

MORE:

Pumas coach Stonehouse sounds ominous warning

Jimmy Stonehouse sounded an ominous warning to rugby authorities after his Pumas team lost the Currie Cup final against the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein ...
Sport
9 hours ago

New Bok lock confirmed

The Bok lock stocks have been boosted with the news that former Irish international Jean Kleyn has been cleared to represent the country of his birth ...
Sport
2 days ago

Crusading from hell to heaven

Scott "Razor" Robertson's seven-year reign as Canterbury Crusaders coach ended as it started yesterday on Saturday when he led them to the Super ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Boks prepare for grunt and grind Wallabies

Mongrel and menace will be the key components in Eddie Jones' battle plan as he starts his second stint in charge of the Wallabies in Pretoria next ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Cheetahs coach Fourie's drive stoked from first televised Currie Cup final in 1976

Cheetahs head coach Hawies Fourie achieved a lifelong ambition when his team won the Currie Cup for a seventh time with victory over the Pumas in ...
Sport
8 hours ago

LIAM DEL CARME | Bok talisman has Steyn power but another World Cup may be a bridge too far

From a 19-year-old debutant to a grizzled veteran, Frans Steyn’s durability has taken him to three World Cups, two of which he helped win
Sport
2 days ago

‘I was really scared’: Bok captain Siya Kolisi on his race to be at World Cup

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi says he initially had fears of missing this year's Rugby World Cup in France because of the operation he had to undergo ...
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Banyana bring in psychologist to help players losing out on World Cup and Fifa ... Soccer
  2. Bafana sensation Bathusi Aubaas ready for move to PSL giants: Bernard Parker Soccer
  3. Why Pitso Mosimane should have no salary worries at Al Wahda Soccer
  4. No-one will get more: Safa president Jordaan confirms equal pay for Bafana and ... Soccer
  5. Safa TD Steenbok confident Ramoreboli will do well at Cosafa as unqualified ... Soccer

Latest Videos

SA artist Zanele Muholi commemorates Enyobeni tavern deaths one year on in ...
US Coast Guard says missing submersible imploded