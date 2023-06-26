Win against Georgia important first step: Junior Boks coach Nhleko

For Nhleko the gremlins in the performance were the scrum penalties conceded and the way the team defended in the early part of the second half.

“We will have a look to see what went wrong with regards those penalties and will need to fix them. We were outflanked on the outside and Georgia managed to get around us for their second try, so that is something we will work on.

“We were guilty of not folding quickly enough and not getting our bounce for width at that time and they exploited it.”

The coach believes the experience gained of playing Tests in the tournament will help the squad improve as the championship progresses.

“We saw in the other results there were a few tight games, it just points to what a competitive tournament this is and the more we play at this level, the better we will get.”

He said the focus now moves to the Junior Boks' second pool match against Italy at Paarl Gymnasium on Thursday.

“It is a short turnaround, so we can't dwell on the Georgia game too much. We will do a review and then it is time to get ourselves ready for Italy.

“They will be hurting after their game against Argentina [Italy lost 43-15] and will come at us hard.”

Nhleko will name his team for the match on Tuesday.