Rugby

Rugby's new 'World League' to kick off in 2026

01 July 2023 - 11:15 By NICK SAID
Springboks players during the South Africa men's national rugby team training session at Loftus Versfeld B Field on June 27, 2023
Springboks players during the South Africa men's national rugby team training session at Loftus Versfeld B Field on June 27, 2023
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

A new rugby competition between tier one nations from the northern and southern hemisphere will be played every alternate year from 2026 to add a competitive edge to the July and November international windows, officials confirmed on Saturday.

A ‘World League’ has been mooted for some time to try to extract more revenue from the international windows and bring “context” to what have been friendly fixtures played traditionally in the southern hemisphere in July and in the north in November.

Though no format has been confirmed by organisers for the new competition, reports suggest Six Nations sides England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales will be in one pool, and teams that make up the Rugby Championship — Australia, Argentina, New Zealand and South Africa — will be in the other along with two invited guests, one of which is likely to be Japan.

Teams from the north would travel south for three tests in July and then host three more games in November.

The Six Nations will remain in its current February-March position on the calendar and the Rugby Championship will still be played in August-September.

Rugby refs' glass house of cards

The impact of referees readily reaching for their pocket has caused growing concern in elite rugby, but the game's governing body appears ready to ...
Sport
1 day ago

“The creation of the new competition has been a collective process from the sport, including World Rugby, Unions, key leagues, competitions, and crucially, the International Rugby Players,” Six Nations Rugby said in a statement on Saturday.

“Owned and operated by Six Nations Rugby and Sanzaar, the elite competition will take place in alternating years, outside the British & Irish Lions Tours and Rugby World Cup.”

World Rugby will also create a second-tier competition “to strengthen the development pathway for emerging nations”, with promotion and relegation between the two divisions.

“The introduction of the new elite international competition is testament to the strong ambition from all parties, motivated by delivering context and a stronger narrative around the July and November windows, that can genuinely excite players and bring new fans to the game,” the statement continued.

“The impact this will have on the game will be to drive its growth and long-term sustainability. This runs alongside the work being done to add greater clarity and balance to the club and international calendar; a process Six Nations Rugby and Sanzaar remain committed to help deliver.”

Reuters

MORE:

MARK KEOHANE | Give Libbok the chance and let him run with it

In the absence of Handré Pollard, the Rugby Championship is the perfect opportunity to give Manie Libbok much-need game time
Sport
1 day ago

Eddie Jones's Wallabies will bring bulk and innovation against Boks

The new Eddie Jones era in charge of the Wallabies promises more of everything.
Sport
1 day ago

LIAM DEL CARME | Keeping up with Jones will be no easy task

Eddie Jones in his second stint as Wallaby coach will have the odds stacked against him, but he’s a wily campaigner
Sport
1 day ago

Pollard's absence brings ponderables for Boks

There were no signs of distress or alarm when the Springbok brains trust announced Handré Pollard's continued absence from the team due to a calf ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Shivambu questions Kaizer Chiefs coaching change, as Gavin Hunt trends over ... Soccer
  2. Molefi Ntseki needs to bring fear factor back to Kaizer Chiefs: Gordon Igesund Soccer
  3. Pirates star Saleng alleges damaged car put him off before derby defeat Soccer
  4. ‘For a big club like Kaizer Chiefs this is a mismatch’: Lucas Radebe on Molefi ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Protests continue in Paris suburb after teen shooting
Protest leader Lefa Nkala addresses the crowd and the media