Springbok team to play the Wallabies — Willie le Roux; Canan Moodie, Lukhanyo Am, Andre Esternhuizen, Kurt-Lee Arendse; Manie Libbok, Cobus Reinach; Duane Vermeulen (captain), Pieter-Steph du Toit, Marco van Staden; Marvin Orie, Jean Kleyn, Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche.
Substitutes: Joseph Dweba, Thomas du Toit, Vincent Koch, RG Snyman, Evan Roos, Deon Fourie; Grant Williams, Damian Willemse.
Duane Vermeulen to lead Boks against Wallabies
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images
Duane Vermeulen will lead the Springboks for a third time when they take on the Wallabies at Loftus Versfeld in their Rugby Championship opener on Saturday.
Vermeulen will take the captain's armband in the absence of Siya Kolisi, who is recovering from knee surgery.
Vermeulen, who last led the Boks when they drew against the All Blacks in Wellington in 2019 takes the No 8 jersey in a team.
Springbok team to play the Wallabies — Willie le Roux; Canan Moodie, Lukhanyo Am, Andre Esternhuizen, Kurt-Lee Arendse; Manie Libbok, Cobus Reinach; Duane Vermeulen (captain), Pieter-Steph du Toit, Marco van Staden; Marvin Orie, Jean Kleyn, Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche.
Substitutes: Joseph Dweba, Thomas du Toit, Vincent Koch, RG Snyman, Evan Roos, Deon Fourie; Grant Williams, Damian Willemse.
