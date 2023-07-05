Nché’s injury resulted in Kitshoff being withdrawn at the last minute on Tuesday from the early travelling squad to Auckland, New Zealand, for next week’s clash against the All Blacks.
Bulls and former Junior Springbok prop Gerhard Steenekamp has been drafted into the national squad and will travel to New Zealand on Wednesday night to train with the players who departed on Tuesday.
“We are fortunate to have such depth at our disposal,” Nienaber said.
“We’ve been tracking between 50 and 60 players in the past few seasons, with an eye on the World Cup, so we know what talent we have at our disposal.
“This will also be a fantastic opportunity for Gerhard to experience our systems and to be in the national set-up. He’s been impressive for the Bulls this season and he’s a former Junior Springbok, so we are excited to see what he has to offer at training.”
Revised Springbok team to play the Wallabies — Willie le Roux; Canan Moodie, Lukhanyo Am, André Esterhuizen, Kurt-Lee Arendse; Manie Libbok, Cobus Reinach; Duane Vermeulen (captain), Pieter-Steph du Toit, Marco van Staden; Marvin Orie, Jean Kleyn, Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Steven Kitshoff.
Substitutes: Joseph Dweba, Thomas du Toit, Vincent Koch, RG Snyman, Evan Roos, Deon Fourie; Grant Williams, Damian Willemse.
Steven Kitshoff replaces Ox Nché for champs opener against Wallabies
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
Boks sweat on Ox Nché recovery for rugby champs opener against Aussies
Revised Springbok team to play the Wallabies — Willie le Roux; Canan Moodie, Lukhanyo Am, André Esterhuizen, Kurt-Lee Arendse; Manie Libbok, Cobus Reinach; Duane Vermeulen (captain), Pieter-Steph du Toit, Marco van Staden; Marvin Orie, Jean Kleyn, Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Steven Kitshoff.
Substitutes: Joseph Dweba, Thomas du Toit, Vincent Koch, RG Snyman, Evan Roos, Deon Fourie; Grant Williams, Damian Willemse.
