Foster delighted with All Blacks' start in big win over Argentina

New Zealand’s electric tempo early in the game and their clinical finishing laid the platform for a convincing 41-12 Rugby Championship victory over hosts Argentina on Saturday, a pleasing start to the international season for coach Ian Foster.

New Zealand ran in five tries in the first half as they led 31-0 at the break, and added two more in the second period to quieten what was expected to be a hostile crowd in Mendoza.

“The first Test [of a season] is always a bit nervy, not knowing where you are at,” Foster said. “We knew for us to play with tempo, pace and purpose would be crucial and I thought we did that very well.

“We took the game away from them and probably took the crowd away from them as well.”

While the backs dazzled, Foster said the platform laid by his forwards should also draw praise.

“I was happy with the whole lot. Our scrum should be proud with the work they did, and the forwards in general with their work around the park.