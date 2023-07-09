Junior Boks sent crashing by clinical Ireland in U-20 champs semis

The Junior Springboks crashed out of the Under-20 World Championship as Six Nations winners Ireland claimed a comprehensive 31-12 victory at Athlone Stadium on Sunday.

Unlike their senior counterparts who thrashed Australia 43-12 in the Rugby Championship on Sunday, the SA U-20s were profligate and coach Bafana Nhleko was left to rue underwhelming campaign on home soil.

In a cagey first half, which saw South Africa dominate territory and possession, it was Ireland who weathered the storm.

Despite only spending 13% of the first half inside the home team's 22, it was the Irish youngsters who broke the deadlock two minutes from the half time break. After a pinpoint kick-pass from the talented Sam Prendergast, who has played at United Rugby Championship level, which saw him exploit the space behind South Africa’s defensive line, wing James Nicholson ghosted in to score the opening try.

For all South Africa’s dominance from a statistical point of view, it was the visitors who were the more clinical in the first 40 minutes. The hosts displayed plenty of endeavour to warm the hearts of the diehard supporters on an ice-cold day in the Cape but a slew of handling errors and penalties conceded undermined their efforts.