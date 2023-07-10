Boks' Duane Vermeulen rolls back the years

“I try to enjoy every single moment out there. Especially with this win. It ticks a different box. It hits somewhere pretty close to your heart. It is a special performance from a special group of guys. Some day it will all come to an end, so you just have to enjoy every moment, second of it.”
Duane Vermeulen rolled back the years at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday but he knows keeping Father Time at bay is a lot tougher than the Wallabies.
Vermeulen, who turned 37 earlier this month, delivered a performance full of zest and vitality as captain in the Springboks' Rugby Championship opener but has made peace with the fact he's reached his career's twilight.
“I would love to keep on playing. Sometimes you have to realise your time is running out. You don't know when is your last game on home soil,” said the barnstorming No 8, perhaps in reference to the Springboks' clash against Argentina at Ellis Park later this month.
He knows he has to soak up every moment.
Asked if he derived much personal satisfaction from the Boks' performance with him as captain, Vermeulen said: “We are really, really happy with the performance, but we left a few out there as well.
“I try to enjoy every single moment out there. Especially with this win. It ticks a different box. It hits somewhere pretty close to your heart. It is a special performance from a special group of guys. Some day it will all come to an end, so you just have to enjoy every moment, second of it.”
Despite his stellar performance, Vermeulen knows earning a regular starting berth will take some doing, with Jasper Wiese's star in perpetual rise.
“With this group it is nice. The guys push you. The motivation is great. If you are in this group, you have to bring your share,” he acknowledged.
What would have made the Boks' performance even more pleasing is that the emphatic win was achieved without several experienced hands. Several Rugby World Cup winners were dispatched to New Zealand as an advance party for next week's Test against the All Blacks.
That drew comments, as reported in the Australian media, that the Boks had a “spare parts” component to it.
The Boks camp of course did not take kindly to that notion.
“I think the team the Springboks put out is the Springbok team. People can say it is an A-team or a B-team, they are the Bokke,” Vermeulen insisted. “They have to represent the Springboks. We know what we have to do. The players who don't usually start really delivered in this game.”
Vermeulen reminded that places in the RWC squad are up for grabs and that there is very little to separate players who compete for the same jersey.
“There is not a set World Cup team. Everyone is playing for a place. People can say there are a few starters who have 80, 90, 100 Tests. You actually don't know if that player is going to the World Cup.
“Everyone is working for a spot. Everyone is pushing hard. We push each other. Our balance is great. I think that is a good quality to have.”
Assistant coach Mzwandile Stick also had an unambiguous view on the matter. “Last year they were called the B-team and during the week as well. We know internally we trust everyone that is in the squad,” he said.
“I don't like when people disrespect the Springbok emblem and call the team that we selected a B-team. Now people will start to believe what we are trying to do as a team. If you want to win the World Cup, you have to give players opportunities.”
