After walloping Wallabies, Boks want to be even better against All Blacks

The powerful Bok centre said he felt good after suffering injury issues in 2022.

“I am one game in and I do not really want to look deep into it. But I am getting another opportunity this week and I really feel like I am in a good place in the team.

“I want to serve the team where I am needed. I want to get my confidence to where it was, but overall I am happy as to where I am.”

Am says even though South African franchises compete in the European United Rugby Championship, he still keeps an eye on Super Rugby.

“Yes, I still follow a bit of Super Rugby. It is different for us now playing in the north and I am kind of missing the style of play that is down here in the south.

“At least we get an opportunity to play them [New Zealand] once or twice a season.

“In the north, it is more a set piece, technical, aerial and territory game. Whereas in Super Rugby, with the conditions, it is much faster and the ball does the work.

“It is those small margins and differences between the two competitions.”

Bok coach Jacques Nienaber says he is pleased more players will get game time ahead of the World Cup.

“New Zealand have a strong pack of forwards and dangerous backs, and they showed last week what they can do when they have the space to convert their chances into points,” he said.

“We need to deliver a strong performance in all departments and our defence needs to be solid against them.

“This is an important match for both teams with each team only playing three games in the competition this season.”

