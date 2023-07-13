After walloping Wallabies, Boks want to be even better against All Blacks
After skinning the Wallabies alive in their opening Rugby Championship clash, the Springboks still have plenty more gas left in the tank, explosive centre Lukhanyo Am says.
He says the Boks were not totally satisfied with their Loftus demolition job and want to deliver an even stronger display against the All Blacks on Saturday (kickoff 9.05am SA time).
This was the warning from the Bok camp ahead of a blockbuster showdown between world rugby’s biggest rivals at the compact, 25,000-seat Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland.
Both teams will enter the game in a confident mood after dominating displays in their opening Rugby Championship matches. The Boks roared to a 43-12 win over the Wallabies and the All Blacks demolished Argentina 41-12 in Mendoza.
“As much as we played well against the Wallabies, there are still certain areas we feel we could have done better in at the weekend,” Am said.
“There is not a lot we can change so we will focus on what we are good at and try to make it better.
“The camps we had gave us time to prepare and gel and going into the week we had a couple of changes in the team. I hope we can take the momentum [from the Wallabies game] and bring it in for this game against New Zealand.
“South Africa are facing a different side, so we will be having a different challenge compared to the Aussies. We all know our strengths in the Bok team. We will focus on our set piece work and forwards creating opportunities for us as backs and try to capitalise on that.
“Coming from the game last week, I really feel in good condition. I got here [New Zealand] and kind of recovered and got straight into it.
“It is not really an issue [the travel] and we have done it multiple times over the seasons. The New Zealanders went through similar conditions when they went all the way to Argentina and flew in just the other day.”
The powerful Bok centre said he felt good after suffering injury issues in 2022.
“I am one game in and I do not really want to look deep into it. But I am getting another opportunity this week and I really feel like I am in a good place in the team.
“I want to serve the team where I am needed. I want to get my confidence to where it was, but overall I am happy as to where I am.”
Am says even though South African franchises compete in the European United Rugby Championship, he still keeps an eye on Super Rugby.
“Yes, I still follow a bit of Super Rugby. It is different for us now playing in the north and I am kind of missing the style of play that is down here in the south.
“At least we get an opportunity to play them [New Zealand] once or twice a season.
“In the north, it is more a set piece, technical, aerial and territory game. Whereas in Super Rugby, with the conditions, it is much faster and the ball does the work.
“It is those small margins and differences between the two competitions.”
Bok coach Jacques Nienaber says he is pleased more players will get game time ahead of the World Cup.
“New Zealand have a strong pack of forwards and dangerous backs, and they showed last week what they can do when they have the space to convert their chances into points,” he said.
“We need to deliver a strong performance in all departments and our defence needs to be solid against them.
“This is an important match for both teams with each team only playing three games in the competition this season.”
