Rugby

Etzebeth leans on Springbok unit for support after father’s death

14 July 2023 - 10:48
Stuart Hess Sports reporter
Eben Etzebeth will captain the Springboks on Saturday.
Eben Etzebeth will captain the Springboks on Saturday.
Image: Fiona Goodall/Getty Images

Mzwandile Stick says Eben Etzebeth “probably wants to do it for his dad” after the giant lock chose to play in Saturday’s Test against the All Blacks days after the death of his father Harry. 

Etzebeth was understandably excused from pre-match media duties on Friday, with Springbok assistant coach Stick and teammate Bongi Mbonambi covering for him.

“We have done everything in our power to support him,” said Stick.

“He made his choice [to play]. He probably wants to do it for his dad. Facing the All Blacks, he can't pick a better game to do it for him.” 

Etzebeth will captain the Boks in the 104th match between the old rivals at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland in New Zealand.

Grieving Eben Etzebeth leads captain’s run, will play against All Blacks

Grieving Springboks captain Eben Etzebeth will play against New Zealand in the Rugby Championship clash against New Zealand in Auckland on Saturday ...
Sport
6 hours ago

While Mbonambi didn’t want to address any issues about Etzebeth, Stick said the closeness of the group has been an important part of the Springbok culture. 

“We are a family, we are there for each other, just like we were for Jaden [Hendrikse] whose father died just before we left South Africa.”

Earlier this week, All Blacks coach Ian Foster offered his commiserations to Etzebeth.

“Right now our thoughts go out to him as a person. It’s tragic news for him. I’m sure they will deal with it in the right way,” he said.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Eben Etzebeth's father succumbs to cancer

Eben Etzebeth's father has died after a battle with cancer, the team confirmed on Thursday, leaving the towering lock in doubt for the Rugby ...
Sport
1 day ago

Etzebeth to make call on game against All Blacks, who expect same old Boks

It came as no surprise that the absence of South African teams from Super Rugby in the past four years would be a primary topic in the build-up to ...
Sport
1 day ago

Tributes pour in for former Province rugby star Nick Koster

Tributes have poured in for former Western Province, Bath and Bristol star flanker Nick Koster who died on Wednesday.
Sport
1 day ago

After walloping Wallabies, Boks want to be even better against All Blacks

After skinning the Wallabies alive in their opening Rugby Championship clash, the Springboks still have plenty more gas left in the tank, explosive ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Chiefs should have stuck with Arthur Zwane’s rebuilding project: Brian Baloyi Soccer
  2. Banyana group opponents Sweden aim to give legendary Seger a winning send-off Soccer
  3. POLL | Do you think the Boks will win the Rugby Championship decider? Sport
  4. Bok ‘monsters’ have added strings to their bow: ex-All Black Reihana Sport
  5. SA water polo women looking for best-ever result at world championships Sport

Latest Videos

Dashcam captures truck hijacking before suspect sets it alight from inside
Trucks torched in KZN