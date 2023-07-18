Despondent Jones remains convinced he can turn the Wallabies around

Australia coach Eddie Jones said he was 100% confident he could turn the Wallabies around before the World Cup despite a last- gasp loss to Argentina handing them a second defeat of his second reign as coach.

The error-prone Wallabies looked like they had got out of jail with a Mark Nawaqanitawase intercept try five minutes from time, only for the Pumas to grab a winner in the last few seconds.

“We're all really disappointed — we put a lot into that, though we just couldn't put enough pressure on the opposition,” Jones said at Parramatta Stadium.

“Every time we got in position to put pressure we either gave the ball back or didn't defend hard enough. So there's a couple of things we need to fix which we can fix with a lot of hard work.”

Jones's first match back in charge was a 43-12 loss to the Springboks last week and with two tests against the All Blacks to come before the Wallabies head to Europe for the World Cup, there is a good chance they will arrive in France without a win.