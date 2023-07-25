Rugby

Boks bring Marx’s capital into starting XV against Argentina

25 July 2023 - 12:46
Stuart Hess Sports reporter
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Malcolm Marx during a Springbok training session at Loftus Versfeld B Field in Pretoria on July 20 2023.
Malcolm Marx during a Springbok training session at Loftus Versfeld B Field in Pretoria on July 20 2023.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

The Springboks have made eight changes to the starting line-up that lost 35-20 to New Zealand, including restoring Malcolm Marx to the starting XV for their final Rugby Championship match against Argentina at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Jesse Kriel and Kurt-Lee Arendse are among the backs included who did not feature against the All Blacks two weeks ago, while scrumhalf Grant Williams makes his first start.

In a break from recent tradition, the Boks have split their bench 5-3 between forwards and backs, eschewing the 6-2 split. The trio of backline reserves is Faf de Klerk, centre Lukhanyo Am and utility back Damian Willemse.

Besides Marx, the loose trio that started against the Wallabies has also been restored to the starting team, while Marvin Orie will partner Eben Etzebeth as the locking combination.

Trevor Nyakane, who has been called up to the bench, will play his first match since facing the Pumas a year ago.

Boks' XV: Willie le Roux, Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Grant Williams, Duane Vermeulen, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Marco van Staden, Marvin Orie, Eben Etzebeth, Frans Malherbe, Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff.

Reserves: Bongi Mbonambi, Trevor Nyakane, Vincent Koch, Kwagga Smith, RG Snyman, Faf de Klerk, Lukhanyo Am, Damian Willemse.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month. 

MORE:

Boks need leader to ‘grab game by scruff of the neck’ against Pumas

When the going gets tough against Argentina on Saturday the Springboks need a leader to step up and grab the team by scruff of the neck, says former ...
Sport
1 day ago

Boks set to go from pretenders to contenders

Never treated with reverence before a World Cup plays into psyche of Boks, who are best when they believe it is them against the world.
Sport
2 days ago

Libbok leans on support from teammates he is competing against

Manie Libbok can do without thinking about rugby for a bit.
Sport
2 days ago

Time to restore self-belief

South Africa has a dominant recent record against Argentina, but that still doesn’t allow room for complacency ahead of next week’s Rugby ...
Sport
2 days ago

Rugby Championship still a priority for Boks, but Nienaber is also realistic

Jacques Nienaber is still performing a delicate balancing act in which the Springboks’s ambitions of winning the Rugby Championship are being weighed ...
Sport
4 days ago

'We can only look at it objectively', Nienaber says of Bok results

While Springbok fans may shed tears, spew expletives or assuage themselves with phrases such as: ‘it’s all part of the plan,’ Jacques Nienaber’s ...
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Banyana's growth since 2019 gives them confidence of beating Argentina: Ellis Soccer
  2. ‘Dream come true to play against Messi’: Sundowns' Mailula on move to MLS Soccer
  3. Netball Proteas avoid Banyana drama by keeping World Cup incentives quiet Sport
  4. Orlando Pirates add Lesedi Kapinga to preseason signings Soccer
  5. MARC STRYDOM | Banyana showed they can do it, but it’s tough on those World Cup ... Sport

Latest Videos

'We felt threatened' - VIP protection cop details moments leading up to alleged ...
Meet the president of the African National Congress Youth League: Collen Malatji