Rugby

Bok pivot Manie Libbok in the moment as he stands out in depleted field

01 August 2023 - 15:57
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
Manie Libbok of the Springboks scores his first Test try against Argentina in the Rugby Championship at Ellis Park on July 29 2023.
Image: Masi Losi

Manie Libbok will in all probability get his third start in four games when the Springboks play Argentina in Buenos Aires on Saturday, but he is loath to be drawn into talk about his firmer standing in the team.

With Handré Pollard still counting among those in the Bok infirmary, Libbok got an opportunity this year to start against Australia, and now twice against Argentina. Damian Willemse, who took Pollard's jersey on the end-of-year tour last year, also started against the All Blacks, but with Willie le Roux left behind in South Africa, he looks likely to start at fullback against Los Pumas on Saturday.

It is not clear when Pollard, who is recovering from a calf injury, will return to the team. It has made Libbok stand out in a depleted field.

Not that he was in the group, but Frans Steyn has retired, while Elton Jantjies was cut loose from the squad, meaning Libbok is comfortably the most settled flyhalf in the squad. Moreover, he is the most reliable goal-kicker.

He will get another opportunity to underline his credentials for a place in the World Cup squad that will be announced next Tuesday.

The Stormers' flyhalf, however, does not want to gaze too far down the road.

“I'm not looking far ahead. Obviously there is a big goal to go to the World Cup, to make the squad, but we all know there are quality players in this group, especially in my position.

“My focus now is just to nail each and every day, each and every time I get the opportunity to play. My focus is to put my best foot forward for the team. If I manage to get picked for the World Cup, it will be a dream come true.”

Though he has put his best foot forward when required to kick, it is an area that demands constant refinement.

“I'm working hard on my kicking. Out of hand, to poles, attacking kicks; I've put a lot of work in. I'm just happy it came off,” he said about last weekend's performance against Los Pumas.

Though the Boks toiled to beat down the challenge of Argentina, Libbok sees the glass half-full. “We took a lot of positives out of the game. We did well in patches of the game. The Pumas never go away. We did not back down either.”

Despite their laboured performance at Ellis Park against Argentina, flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit is equally sanguine about where the Boks are at.

“The more mistakes we make now, the more stuff we can learn. There is enough time for us. We are focusing on the right stuff,” he said.

