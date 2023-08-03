Rugby

Franco Mostert backs Boks’ under-fire Bomb Squad

But warns the Boks need to improve their line-out

03 August 2023 - 15:47
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
Franco Mostert in action for the Springboks against Italy in Genoa last year.
Image: Roberto Bregani (Gallo Images)

Springbok fans, perhaps understandably, developed a feeling of unease after the team’s 22-21 Rugby Championship victory over Argentina at Ellis Park last weekend.

There are many areas in which the team underachieved and even one of their much-vaunted strengths, the bench, has invited questions.

The sentiment that the Bomb Squad has not detonated to all its destructive powers is widely held but to be fair, it has only been deployed twice this year in its truest form.

Against the Wallabies the six/two bench split helped underline the Boks’ dominance, while against the All Blacks a week later the men who stepped off the bench brought improvement though they were prone to lapses in concentration.

The Boks did not opt for a six/two split on the bench against Los Pumas last weekend but the substitutes that were sent into battle were required to put out fire, not breathe it.

The Boks struggled to deliver a decisive blow until Manie Libbok scored a breakaway try but Argentina rallied in the closing minutes to close a 13-point deficit to just one by the final whistle. In mitigation though, the yellow card that saw Damian de Allende depart the scene created space Los Pumas exploited.

Still, questions about the Bok bench persist and it was up to Franco Mostert, such an integral part of the team that allows them to deploy the Bomb Squad, to allay fears.

They are trying to work out combinations ahead of the World Cup, which is a good thing,” said Mostert of the Bok coaches who have done a fair amount of mixing and matching in the first three Tests of the year. “They are looking at strong points and hopefully, it will work.

There is no stress around the Bomb Squad. Rassie and the team have a plan and we back them 100%.”

Part of the success of the Bomb Squad is unshakeable belief. If the Bok coaches were paralysed by potential perils of their backline backup being caught short, then there would be no Bomb Squad. It is a delicate risk/reward dance in which they are happy to dabble.

The Bomb Squad will remain a weapon in their armoury. They call on a six/two split when they are satisfied they have like-for-like replacements for the pack and that the output will not be compromised across 80 minutes.

This weekend the Boks will remain with a more traditional five/three configuration on their bench for the Rugby World Cup warm-up clash against Los Pumas in Buenos Aires.

Clearly improvements are needed if they are going to tame their feisty hosts in front of fervent and feverish supporters.

Mostert who made his name at lock, but who now routinely operates as blindside flanker, believes the Boks need to jack up their act in the line-outs.

At the moment we are not happy with it. We can be more clean and positive with our own ball,” Mostert conceded.

We are working on it and working to get it right closer towards the World Cup. With contesting we are very happy. We have leaders like Eben Etzebeth and Jean Kleyn, who make it very difficult for the opponents.”

The Boks will need to make a fast start. They will need to put the hosts under pressure and not give the home crowd a voice.

That, of course, is easier said that done. “In Buenos Aires, it’s always a very physical outing. With the game they played in Johannesburg they were so close, so this weekend they will be eager to play. Hopefully we can give a big performance and match them,” said Mostert.

